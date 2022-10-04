IND vs SA 3rd T20I: India set to play 32nd T20I in 2022, most by a team in a calendar year

India will play its 32nd T20I of 2022 when it takes on South Africa in the third T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

This is the highest number of T20Is played by a team in a calendar year, surpassing Pakistan’s tally of 29 in 2021.

The Men in Blue have enjoyed considerable success too in the shortest format this year, winning 23 and losing seven out of the 30 completed T20Is they have played in 2022.

The number of T20Is India has played this year assumes increased significance as the team sets its sights on the T20 World Cup, which begins in Australia next month.

In 2021, the year India suffered a shock group stage exit from the T20 World Cup in UAE, the team had only played 16 T20Is. Among full members, only Afghanistan (8) played fewer T20Is than India that year.

The match against South Africa on Tuesday will be India’s last T20I before it begins its T20 World Cup campaign.

India T20I series results in 2022