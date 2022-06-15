We did not take undue chances: Ruturaj Gaikwad

What strikes you the most about Ruturaj Gaikwad is his composure. The calmness of his mind is his greatest ally.

His lightness of feet and a wide repertoire of strokes are also his strengths. When he puts his dancing shoes on, he means business.

Gaikwad's 35-ball 57 and his 97-run first wicket partnership with Ishan Kishan in 10 overs built the platform for India. Gaikwad said that he played to his strengths and did not indulge in slogging.

“We did not take undue chances. When the ball was in our area we went for it.”

He added, “We backed our strength. We also wanted to show intent to the bowlers that we are going after them, put them under pressure.”

Gaikwad said the Indians had played well in the first two games too. “But the South Africans won the crunch moments. And they batted very well in the first two games. We did not play poorly.”

Gaikwad conceded the Indian bowling was a lot better at Visakhapatnam. “There was greater intensity and focus in the bowling,” he said.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said, “They put us under pressure. The conditions suited the slow bowlers. We were not able to handle them here.”

Bavuma conceded, “We were not able to put together any partnerships, build any momentum. It was an off-day for the batters.”

He added, “Quinton de Kock is our top player at the top of the order, but he is injured and is not available.”

Bavuma said, “Their spinners bowled very well. Their spinners came early on. Ours came slightly late. I think we missed a trick there. I do not think we had dew tonight.”