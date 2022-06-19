Cricket Cricket KSCA announces 50 percent refund for ticket-holders after rain washes out IND vs SA 5th T20I Refunds will be given upon producing the physical copy of the ticket. The KSCA will announce the details of the process to avail the refund for physical and online ticket purchases soon. Ashwin Achal BENGALURU 19 June, 2022 22:56 IST The fifth T20I between India and South Africa was called off due to rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES Ashwin Achal BENGALURU 19 June, 2022 22:56 IST The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced that a 50 percent refund will be provided for those who purchased tickets for the rain-affected T20I between South Africa and India at M ChinnaswamyStadium here on Sunday. The fifth and final T20I was abandoned after just 3.3 overs of play.READ | IND vs SA: Series ends 2-2 as rain washes out decider in BangaloreRefunds will be given upon producing the physical copy of the ticket. The KSCA will announce the details of the process to avail the refund for physical and online ticket purchases soon. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :