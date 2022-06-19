KSCA announces 50 percent refund for ticket-holders after rain washes out IND vs SA 5th T20I

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced that a 50 percent refund will be provided for those who purchased tickets for the rain-affected T20I between South Africa and India at M Chinnaswamy

Stadium here on Sunday. The fifth and final T20I was abandoned after just 3.3 overs of play.

READ | IND vs SA: Series ends 2-2 as rain washes out decider in Bangalore

Refunds will be given upon producing the physical copy of the ticket. The KSCA will announce the details of the process to avail the refund for physical and online ticket purchases soon.