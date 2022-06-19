India vs South Africa Live Weather Updates: Rain threat looms in Bangalore ahead of series-decider; toss at 6:30 PM

The spectre of rain hangs heavy over the fifth T20I between India and South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. With the series level at 2-2 and everything to play for, fans as well as players will be eager to take the field.

16:53 IST: Good news, according to the weather forecast. The likelihood of rain over the next couple of hours has seen a dramatic fall. It has slipped from 89 percent at 18:30 IST to 32% for the corresponding time.

16:42 IST: Currently it is not raining in Bengaluru, but it continues to be slightly overcast. However, there is an 84 percent chance of rain at around 5:30 PM IST, so it will be important to see whether the skies hold up over the next couple of hours.

Here is the hourly weather forecast for Bengaluru, according to weather.com.

16:30 IST - 27 degrees Celsius - Isolated Thunderstorms - 31% chance of rain

17:30 IST - 26 degrees Celsius - Thunderstorms - 80% chance of rain

18:30 IST - 26 degrees Celsius - Thunderstorms - 32% chance of rain

19:30 IST - 23 degrees Celsius - Scattered Thunderstorms - 24% chance of rain

20:30 IST - 23 degrees Celsius - Isolated Thunderstorms - 23% chance of rain

21:30 IST - 22 degrees Celsius - Mostly Cloudy - 19% chance of rain

22:30 IST - 22 degrees Celsius - Mostly Cloudy - 17% chance of rain

23:30 IST - 21 degrees Celsius - Scattered Thunderstorms - 17% chance of rain

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.

IND VS SA SQUADS

India: Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Dwayne Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH IND VS SA 5TH T20I LIVE?