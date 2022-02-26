Rohit Sharma becomes most successful T20I captain at home

India skipper Rohit Sharma became the most successful T20 International captain at home after India beat Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday.

Rohit led India to its 16th win at home under his leadership on Saturday, surpassing England captain England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, both tied on 15 wins.

The 34-year-old has two more wins at home in T20Is as skipper than former India captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Overall, Rohit has 23 wins from 27 matches as India captain and has led the country to 11 consecutive wins in the shortest format of the game.