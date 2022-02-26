Cricket Cricket Rohit Sharma becomes most successful T20I captain at home Rohit Sharma surpassed Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson to become the most successful T20I captain at home after leading India to victory in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Team Sportstar 26 February, 2022 22:24 IST Rohit Sharma has 16 wins as India captain in T20 Internationals at home after India's triumph over Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Dharamshala on Saturday. - AP Team Sportstar 26 February, 2022 22:24 IST India skipper Rohit Sharma became the most successful T20 International captain at home after India beat Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday. Rohit led India to its 16th win at home under his leadership on Saturday, surpassing England captain England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, both tied on 15 wins. The 34-year-old has two more wins at home in T20Is as skipper than former India captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Overall, Rohit has 23 wins from 27 matches as India captain and has led the country to 11 consecutive wins in the shortest format of the game. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :