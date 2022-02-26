IND vs SL LIVE Score, 2nd T20I Latest Update: Unchanged India to field, looks to seal series in Dharamsala

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

LIVE COMMENTARY

The IND vs SL 2nd T20I begins at 7PM IST. Stay tuned!

PLAYING XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

WHAT THEY SAID

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka skipper: We would've bowled first too. The wicket was under the covers for a long time because it was raining in the morning. The top order needs to fire. Vandersay and Liyanage are out. Bunura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka in.

Rohit Sharma, India captain: Just want to have a score in front of us. It's going to get colder as the game goes on. Same team for us. The changes don't depend on win or loss. It's just about what the team wants. We also have at look at niggles.

TOSS

India has won the toss and elected to bowl.

PITCH REPORT

"The curators have done a terrific job to create a good track. It's been rainy for a couple of days and work is still being done on the outfield. There is a nice covering of grass and the ball is coming nicely on to the bat. The point area is slightly longer at 70m. Will be interesting to see what the captains do after winning the toss on this track," reckon Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar.

- 5:30PM IST: Shayan: "We are an hour away from the toss, no signs of rain yet. But clouds hover over the snow-capped Dhauladhar mountain range. We should have a game, unless the rain is back. Dharamsala is hosting an international match after two years and about 50 per cent fans are allowed. There are traffic snarls around the stadium..."

- "It's 4.35pm and the clouds are playing hide and seek. We are two-and-half hours away from the start and it's getting cloudy. Even though it rained till about 9.30 in the morning, there has been a dry spell since," reports Shayan, who is at the venue.

MATCH PREVIEW

The last two international fixtures at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium - against South Africa in 2019 and 2020 - had been washed out. With Dharamsala witnessing scattered spells of showers in the evening over the past few days, weather could play spoilsport once again on Saturday as India gears up to play against Sri Lanka in the second T20I.

As is the tradition, the HPCA officials have also invoked rain god Indrunag, praying for clear weather on match days.

After a convincing win in the first game in Lucknow on Thursday, India stands a chance of taking an unassailable lead in the 20-over series.

With the T20 World Cup lined up later this year, the Indian team management, under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, aims to create a core unit. They have introduced quite a few tweaks in the batting department, defining clear roles to specific players. And thus far, the efforts have yielded results... FULL PREVIEW

- Shayan Acharya

IND VS SL PREDICTED PLAYING XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva.

