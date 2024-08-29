MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Wasteful Atletico held to goalless home draw by Espanyol

Espanyol is the only team yet to score in La Liga and it showed no signs of breaking the duck when it came under siege from an Atletico side that dominated proceedings as soon as the referee blew the whistle for kickoff.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 09:02 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Alexander Sorloth of Atletico de Madrid heads the ball past Omar El Hilali of RCD Espanyol de Barcelona during the La Liga match.
Alexander Sorloth of Atletico de Madrid heads the ball past Omar El Hilali of RCD Espanyol de Barcelona during the La Liga match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alexander Sorloth of Atletico de Madrid heads the ball past Omar El Hilali of RCD Espanyol de Barcelona during the La Liga match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Espanyol in the La Liga at the Metropolitano on Wednesday after the home side failed to convert its chances in a largely one-sided contest.

Espanyol is the only team yet to score in La Liga and it showed no signs of breaking the duck when it came under siege from an Atletico side that dominated proceedings as soon as the referee blew the whistle for kickoff.

But Espanyol’s rearguard held firm, making 43 clearances, while goalkeeper Joan Garcia made seven saves to deny Diego Simeone’s side the win and take home a precious point from a ground where Atletico rarely dropped points last season.

“This is a difficult place to come, to get a point at the Metropolitano is huge. We go home happy,” Espanyol’s Javi Puado said.

“We spoke at halftime after we suffered in the first half. They were finding it easy to put in lots of crosses. But we corrected that in the second half, so this is a valuable point for us.”

Espanyol was on the back foot right from the start, with Julian Alvarez forcing Joan Garcia into a diving save five minutes in while Samuel Lino finished off a flowing team move only for his effort to come off the post.

Atletico’s Alexander Sorloth, who scored 23 goals for Villarreal last season, nearly opened the scoring when Rodrigo Riquelme cut back the ball but the Norwegian forward dragged his attempt wide of the far post.

Atletico thought it had scored 10 minutes into the second half when Riquelme nudged in the ball near the goal line after a melee in the box but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was chalked off for offside.

He had the ball in the back of the net once again in second-half added time but yet again his celebrations were cut short when the linesman’s flag went up for offside.

“It was a shame. The first (offside) was because the keeper was so far out of his goal, the second I was definitely in an offside position,” he said.

“We did everything right until the end but sometimes the ball won’t go in, that’s what happened tonight.”

Puado nearly snatched all three points for Espanyol in added time but he missed his attempt.

“When you get chances against Atletico you have to take them,” he said. “I’m sure a goal will come for us.”

The result leaves Espanyol in 18th with its first point while Atletico is fourth with five points.

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2024-25 /

Atletico Madrid /

Julian Alvarez /

Espanyol

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Wasteful Atletico held to goalless home draw by Espanyol
    Reuters
  2. Lille qualifies for Champions League despite second-leg Slavia Prague loss
    Reuters
  3. Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League
    AFP
  4. Messi returns to practice with Inter Miami in limited capacity after ankle injury
    Reuters
  5. Czech MotoGP to return in 2025 after four-year absence
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Wasteful Atletico held to goalless home draw by Espanyol
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Girona manager Michel remains positive despite slow start to the season
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Dani Olmo scores on debut to help Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona finally registers Dani Olmo ahead of Rayo Vallecano clash
    AFP
  5. Barca loans out struggling striker Roque and Lenglet
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Wasteful Atletico held to goalless home draw by Espanyol
    Reuters
  2. Lille qualifies for Champions League despite second-leg Slavia Prague loss
    Reuters
  3. Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League
    AFP
  4. Messi returns to practice with Inter Miami in limited capacity after ankle injury
    Reuters
  5. Czech MotoGP to return in 2025 after four-year absence
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment