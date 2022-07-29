IND vs WI 1st T20 Live Score: India to bat first vs West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match start?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will start at 8 PM IST.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20 match live?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.