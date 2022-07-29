Cricket

IND vs WI 1st T20 Live Score: India to bat first vs West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium

India vs West Indies (IND v WI), 1st T20I Match Live Score: Catch updates and commentary from the first T20I between India and West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 29 July, 2022 19:34 IST
Last Updated: 29 July, 2022 19:34 IST
Rohit Sharma in action.

Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India vs West Indies (IND v WI), 1st T20I Match Live Score: Catch updates and commentary from the first T20I between India and West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match start?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will start at 8 PM IST.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20 match live?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.

Full squads
Squads:
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Devon Thomas
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us