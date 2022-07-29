IND vs WI 1st T20 Live Score: India to bat first vs West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match start?
The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will start at 8 PM IST.
How to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20 match live?
The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will not be available on TV in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20 match?
The India vs West Indies 1st T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.
Full squads
Squads:
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Devon Thomas
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan