India vs West Indies live score 2nd T20I: Rohit’s men look to go 2-0 up; toss at 9.30pm

What time will the 2nd T20I between India vs West Indies be played?

Due to delays in team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad, today’s T20I will start at 12:30pm local time (10pm IST).

When will the 2nd T20I between India vs West Indies be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played on Monday, August 01, 2022.

Where will the 2nd T20I between India vs West Indies be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Where will the 2nd T20I between West Indies and India be telecast?

The 2nd T20I between West Indies and India will be broadcast on DD Sports on television.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between West Indies and India?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20I between West Indies and India will be available on FanCode