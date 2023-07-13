IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 2, LIVE SCORE: West Indies 150/10 after Ashwin fifer; India 80/0 (23); Jaiswal, Rohit provide solid start

Day 1 report

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 80 runs for no loss at stumps on day one of the first Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

The 21-year-old debutant finished at 40* at the close of play, while his partner was unbeaten on 30, chasing the West Indies first innings score of 150.

Jaiswal looked confident in his first innings in international cricket, even reverse sweeping Jomel Warrican through point during the last over of the day’s play.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared eight wickets between them as the hosts West Indies were bundled out for 150 on the opening day of the first Test, here on Tuesday.

