Sri Lanka 10/4 in 4 overs vs India

GONE! Sri Lanka lose another one. Harshitha Samarawickrama is caught behind cheaply and Renuka Singh’s got a wicket as well. India all over Sri Lanka at the moment. Another one bites the dust! Sri Lanka unravelling in dramatic fashion and it’s yet another run-out. Another mix-up results in Anushka falling short of her crease at the striker’s end. Team hat-trick! Sri Lanka committing harakiri. Hasini Perera is caught first ball! Nilakshi de Silva and Kavisha Dilhari are at the crease. 3 wickets and one run in that over.