MANDHANA! Smriti seals the match in style with a four and a six off Ranasinghe. India win by eight wickets and lift a record seventh Asia Cup title. Mandhana remains unbeaten on 25-ball 51! India go past the finish line with 69 balls to spare!
Ranaweera. Mandhana is putting on a batting masterclass in this small chase. She lofts the fifth ball over mid-off for four and brings India on the cusp of a title win.
Mandhana is in a hurry as she picks up two back-to-back boundaries off Dilhari. Mandhana punches the first ball through covers before cutting the next one, a short ball, for four more. 10 from the over.
Ranaweera continues. There’s a loud lbw appeal against Smriti off the third ball but umpire’s not interested. Only 2 runs from that over. The PowerPlay comes to an end.
Kaveesha Dilhari into the attack. Rodrigues picks an easy single off the first ball. But Rodrigues, leading scorer, is clean bowled off the third ball! Nothing shot that. Harmanpreet Kaur comes to the crease. She gives Dilhari the charge and that strong bottom hand pummels the ball over midwicket for four. 7 runs and a wicket.
Mandhana welcomes Inoka Ranaweera into the attack with a first-ball six, elegantly launched over long-on. There’s a half-hearted lbw appeal against Shafali off the third ball. Not given. Next ball, she gives Inoka the charge and is beaten. Stumped easily and India have lost a wicket. Jemimah Rodrigues in at 3. She is off the mark with a single.
Ranasinghe continues. Mandhana goes inside out over cover for six before pulling the next ball to the deep square leg fence. 14 runs from the over and India are waltzing towards the target. They need 41 from 102 balls.
Sugandhika Kumari to share the new ball. Spin from both ends. Smriti gives the charge and smashes a cover drive for four. She follows it up with a cut shot for a brace. 7 from the over.
Spin to begin things. Ranasinghe with the new ball. Four singles from the over. That last-wicket stand of 22 should’ve given the Lankans a semblance of confidence.
Shafali to wrap up the innings. Inoka has launched one over the bowler’s head for four. Something to cheer for the Lankan fans. Inoka ends the innings with yet another four. The most expensive over of the innings - 11 coming off it. Sri Lanka play out the 20 overs for 65 runs. Renuka took three wickets while Rana and Gayakwad bagged two apiece.
Hemalatha into her third. Achini and Inoka holding their own and have had a slice of fortune too, with a couple of mishits not finding the fielders. Four from the over.
Shafali Verma into the attack. Sri Lanka have huffed and puffed to the 50-mark with a single.
Dayalan Hemalatha is back into the attack. Achini Kulasuriya comes to the crease. 2 runs from the over.
Rana bags her second wicket as Sugandika Kumari is clean bowled for six. Sneh Rana 4-0-13-2
Dayalan Hemalatha to bowl her first over. Only two from it. Sri Lanka inching towards the 50-mark. Hemalatha is the fifth Indian bowler Harmanpreet has used today.
Gayakwad to bowl out. Three runs from the over. Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-16-2
Rana into her third. Three singles from it. Can Sri Lanka play out the 20 overs?
Rajeshwari Gayakwad clean bowls Ranasinghe. She is done in by the turn and angle. Inoka Ranaweera is the new batter.
Rana continues after drinks break. Sharp turn and low bounce compounding Sri Lanka’s problems. Only 1 from the over.
Deepti Sharma bowling out. Just a single from her last over. Deepti’s figures 4-0-7-0.
WICKET! Sneh Rana picks up a wicket in her first over. Too easy for India. Catching practice for Rana as Malsha lobs a simple chance. Sri Lanka in complete disarray. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
Malsha Shehani is the new batter. Deepti Sharma into her third over. She goes for just 1 run.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad picks up the sixth wicket as de Silva plays on. 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
OUT! Renuka Singh castles Kavisha Dilhari. What a top-order collapse this has been! Oshadi Ranasinghe comes to the crease. It’s a wicket-maiden. Renuka’s figures so far: 3-1-5-3.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes into the attack. Nilakshi de Silva cuts one to the deep third fence for four. Six runs from that over.
GONE! Sri Lanka lose another one. Harshitha Samarawickrama is caught behind cheaply and Renuka Singh’s got a wicket as well. India all over Sri Lanka at the moment. Another one bites the dust! Sri Lanka unravelling in dramatic fashion and it’s yet another run-out. Another mix-up results in Anushka falling short of her crease at the striker’s end. Team hat-trick! Sri Lanka committing harakiri. Hasini Perera is caught first ball! Nilakshi de Silva and Kavisha Dilhari are at the crease. 3 wickets and one run in that over.
OUT! Big breakthrough for India. Athapaththu is caught short of the crease at the striker’s end. The pressure tells as the Lankan skipper takes off for a non-existent single and is sent back. Renuka Singh is alert to the opportunity and sends in an accurate throw. Harshitha Samarawickrama comes in at 3. 2 runs and a wicket.
Medium pacer Renuka Singh to share the new-ball duties. Renuka has a slip in place. Big shout for lbw against Athapaththu off the second ball. Not given. The keeper is standing up to the stumps. After five dots, Renuka concedes a four off the last ball as Athapaththu carves one through point.
Deepti Sharma starts with a slip. Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeewani open for Sri Lanka. There was a referral for run out at the striker’s end off the third ball. But the batter’s safe. Good start from Deepti. Just 3 from the over.
Sri Lanka win the toss and choose to bat. The Lankans are unchanged. Meanwhile, India have made one change. Dayalan Hemalatha replaces Radha Yadav.
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
While India romped home against Thailand to reach yet another Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by the barest of margins - just one run - to advance to their first Asia Cup final in 14 years! Toss and Playing XI of both teams coming up soon.
In the round-robin encounter between these two teams, India batted first and scored 150 and bowled out Sri Lanka for 109. Can Sri Lanka settle the score today or will India fly home with the title?
Complete squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Kiran Navgire and Pooja Vastrakar
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandha Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Madhushika Methtananda, Hasini Perera, Odhadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani and Rashmi Silva