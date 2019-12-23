Prithvi Shaw named in India A squad for New Zealand tour

The in-form Prithvi Shaw, on Monday, took another step towards an India comeback after being named in the A squad for the New Zealand tour.

Shaw has been in sublime touch since returning from an eight-month doping ban, last month, making a spectacular double hundred in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-opener against Baroda.

Though India have a settled opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agawal, the 20-year-old could make the Test squad for the New Zealand series as a reserve opener.

After picking the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, selection committee chairman MSK Prasad made it clear that they want Shaw to get as much “game time as possible“.

READ: Bumrah, Dhawan back in India's limited-overs squad against Sri Lanka and Australia

Shaw had made a memorable Test debut last year, scoring a hundred against the West Indies in Rajkot.

Hanuma Vihari will captain India in the first-class games in New Zealand and Shubman Gill in the 50-over format.

Test specialists like R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane will get much needed match time in New Zealand ahead of the two-Test series, beginning in Wellington on February 21. The second Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29.

“As we have set the system, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mayank Agarwal will play the second A game,” said Prasad.

The Indian squads for the limited overs home series against Sri Lanka and Australia were also announced on Monday.