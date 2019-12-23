Cricket Cricket Prithvi Shaw named in India A squad for New Zealand tour Shaw has been in sublime touch since returning from a doping ban, last month, making a double hundred in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-opener against Baroda. PTI New Delhi 23 December, 2019 20:38 IST Prithvi Shaw, who made a memorable Test debut for India against the West Indies, has been named in the A squad for the New Zealand tour. - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 23 December, 2019 20:38 IST The in-form Prithvi Shaw, on Monday, took another step towards an India comeback after being named in the A squad for the New Zealand tour.Shaw has been in sublime touch since returning from an eight-month doping ban, last month, making a spectacular double hundred in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-opener against Baroda.Though India have a settled opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agawal, the 20-year-old could make the Test squad for the New Zealand series as a reserve opener.After picking the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, selection committee chairman MSK Prasad made it clear that they want Shaw to get as much “game time as possible“.READ: Bumrah, Dhawan back in India's limited-overs squad against Sri Lanka and AustraliaShaw had made a memorable Test debut last year, scoring a hundred against the West Indies in Rajkot.Hanuma Vihari will captain India in the first-class games in New Zealand and Shubman Gill in the 50-over format.Test specialists like R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane will get much needed match time in New Zealand ahead of the two-Test series, beginning in Wellington on February 21. The second Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29.“As we have set the system, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mayank Agarwal will play the second A game,” said Prasad.The Indian squads for the limited overs home series against Sri Lanka and Australia were also announced on Monday.India A squad for 2 tour matches and 3 One-Day games: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.India A squad for 1st four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (C), KS Bharat (WK), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel, Ishan Kishan.India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Hanuma Vihari (C), KS Bharat, Shivam Dube, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.