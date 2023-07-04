MagazineBuy Print

BCCI announces India A squad for Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The tournament will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka from July 13 to July 23.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 18:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Yash Dhull will lead the India A side in the tournament.
Yash Dhull will lead the India A side in the tournament. | Photo Credit: PTI
Yash Dhull will lead the India A side in the tournament. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BCCI Junior Cricket Committee on Tuesday announced the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 to be played from 13th to 23rd July in Colombo.

The 2022 under-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull will lead the side while Abhishek Sharma has been named as the deputy skipper.

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan who impressed during this year’s Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans was also included in the team. His state teammate Pradosh Ranjan Paul found a place too.

Among bowlers, Manav Suther and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya - who had impressed during the Ranji Trophy last season - were a part of the 15-member team.

India has been drawn in Group B alongside Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A.  Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A. The top two for each groiup will advance to the semifinals to be played on July 21. The final will be played on July 23.

Dhull & Co open their campaign against UAE A on July 13 before facing Pakistan A and Nepal on July 15 and 18, respectively.

INDIA A SQUAD
Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar
Coaching Staff: Sitanshu Kotak (Head Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Munish Bali (Fielding Coach)

BCCI

Yash Dhull

Sai Sudharsan

