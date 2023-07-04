BCCI announces India A squad for Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The BCCI Junior Cricket Committee on Tuesday announced the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 to be played from 13th to 23rd July in Colombo.

The 2022 under-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull will lead the side while Abhishek Sharma has been named as the deputy skipper.

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan who impressed during this year’s Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans was also included in the team. His state teammate Pradosh Ranjan Paul found a place too.

Among bowlers, Manav Suther and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya - who had impressed during the Ranji Trophy last season - were a part of the 15-member team.

India has been drawn in Group B alongside Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A. Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A. The top two for each groiup will advance to the semifinals to be played on July 21. The final will be played on July 23.

Dhull & Co open their campaign against UAE A on July 13 before facing Pakistan A and Nepal on July 15 and 18, respectively.