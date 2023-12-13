IND A vs SA A: Prasidh Krishna bags hat-trick, five-wicket haul in first unofficial Test

India seamer Prasidh Krishna recorded a hat-trick and bagged five wickets during the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

With South Africa A resuming day three’s play at 298 for five, Prasidh started proceedings from one end and snapped up five wickets in the space of four overs.

The lanky right-arm pacer dismissed overnight centurion Jean du Plessis for 106 and removed Eathan Bosch next ball in the 95th over. Prasidh then cleaned up Kurtlyn Mannikam and Siya Plaatije off the last two deliveries of his next over.

He earned the hat-trick by dismissing number 11 eleven batter Odirile Modimokoane for a golden duck, with all three hat-trick dismissals being bowled. The home side was effectively bowled out for 319 in 98.1 overs.

Prasidh is the second bowler after K. Gowtham (in 2019) and the first seamer to bag a First-Class hat-trick while representing India A.

The 27-year-old has bagged 54 wickets from 22 innings in his First-Class career with three five-wicket hauls.