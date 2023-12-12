MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND A vs SA A, 1st unofficial Test: Struggle for India A bowlers as South Africa A score 298 at end of second day

At stumps, Jean Du Plessis was unbeaten on 103 off 207 balls, having completed his seventh first-class hundred in the penultimate over.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 23:06 IST , Potchefstroom - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India A’s Saurabh Kumar picked up three wickets during the first unofficial test against South Africa A at Potchefstroom.
FILE PHOTO: India A’s Saurabh Kumar picked up three wickets during the first unofficial test against South Africa A at Potchefstroom. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India A’s Saurabh Kumar picked up three wickets during the first unofficial test against South Africa A at Potchefstroom. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Jean du Plessis nicely blended caution with aggression to score a patient ton while Rubin Hermann missed his mark by mere five runs as South Africa A made the lacklustre India A bowlers toil, scoring 298 for 5 on second day of the first ‘Unofficial’ Test.

ALSO READ: BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa and Men’s U19 World Cup

The first day was a complete washout due to rain.

At stumps, Du Plessis was unbeaten on 103 off 207 balls, having completed his seventh first-class hundred in the penultimate over, guiding a Tushar Deshpande (0/48 in 16 overs) delivery past point.

The decision to bat first by India skipper Kona Bharat didn’t pay much dividends on a slow surface as it became a struggle for the four-pronged pace attack.

It was left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar (3/83), who emerged as the most successful bowler dismissing Hermann when he was just five short of his ton. His 95 off 146 balls was laced with 15 fours and he shared a 84-run third wicket stand with Du Plessis.

The only player in this ‘A’ line-up, who has a chance of playing the ‘Boxing Day’ Test is Shardul Thakur (1/33 in 11 overs) and the Mumbai bowling all-rounder was in his element during the start of the final hour when he got rival skipper Bryce Parsons (24) to edge one to Bharat behind the stumps.

None of the Indian pacers made an impression on a surface where one needed to bend his back to get the extra bounce.

While Kumar got three wickets, but he was too slow through the air and also surprisingly bowled a negative leg-stump line to centurion Du Plessis.

Brief Scores
1st Innings: South Africa ‘A’ 298/5 in 92 overs (Rubin Harmann 95, Jean du Plessis 103 batting, Saurabh Kumar 3/83).

Related stories

Related Topics

India A /

India vs South Africa /

Saurabh Kumar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: SA set revised target of 152 in 15 overs vs IND after rain break
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tennis Premier League: Novak-Nedunchezhiyan duo shine to guide Binny Brigade to win against Pune Jaguars
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa, Mumbai City play out a gritty goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs SA A, 1st unofficial Test: Struggle for India A bowlers as South Africa A score 298 at end of second day
    PTI
  5. Women’s Super League: Chelsea Women condemns Lauren James online abuse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND A vs SA A, 1st unofficial Test: Struggle for India A bowlers as South Africa A score 298 at end of second day
    PTI
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest wicket-takers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest run scorers in the current edition of the VHT
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Tamil Nadu faces high-flying Haryana in semifinal
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav crosses 2000 T20I runs, equals Virat Kohli’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: SA set revised target of 152 in 15 overs vs IND after rain break
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tennis Premier League: Novak-Nedunchezhiyan duo shine to guide Binny Brigade to win against Pune Jaguars
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa, Mumbai City play out a gritty goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs SA A, 1st unofficial Test: Struggle for India A bowlers as South Africa A score 298 at end of second day
    PTI
  5. Women’s Super League: Chelsea Women condemns Lauren James online abuse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment