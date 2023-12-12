India’s Suryakumar Yadav went past 2000 T20I runs during his side’s match against South Africa in Gqeberah on Tuesday, becoming the join-fastest Indian to reach the landmark.
LIVE UPDATES - INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA
Suryakumar, who is also captaining the Indian side, reached the 2000-run mark on his 56th innings, the same as Virat Kohli, with a six over mid-wicket against South African pacer Lizaad Williams.
The right-handed batter is also the joint-third fastest to 2000 T20I runs, only behind the Pakistan duo of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan, who reached the figure in the 52nd innings.
Suryakumar though is the fastest to get to 2000 T20I runs, in terms of number of balls needed. The Indian batter got to landmark in 1164 balls, bettering the record set by Australia’s Aaron Finch, who got to 2000 runs in 1283 balls.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav crosses 2000 T20I runs, equals Virat Kohli’s record
- Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Maninder, Nitin, Shrikant help Bengal Warriors annihilates Sachin’s Patna Pirates 60-42
- South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: IND 69/3 (8), Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh at crease vs SA
- Mahatma Gandhi University likely to remove qualification standards in track events for National meet
- Tennis Premier League: Novak-Nedunchezhiyan duo shine to guide Binny Brigade to win against Pune Jaguars
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE