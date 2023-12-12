MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav crosses 2000 T20I runs, equals Virat Kohli’s record

India’s Suryakumar Yadav went past 2000 T20I runs during his side’s match against South Africa in Gqeberah on Tuesday, becoming the join-fastest Indian to reach the landmark.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 21:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav watches the ball after playing a shot.
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav watches the ball after playing a shot. | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE
infoIcon

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav watches the ball after playing a shot. | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE

India's Suryakumar Yadav went past 2000 T20I runs during his side's match against South Africa in Gqeberah on Tuesday, becoming the join-fastest Indian to reach the landmark.

LIVE UPDATES - INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA

Suryakumar, who is also captaining the Indian side, reached the 2000-run mark on his 56th innings, the same as Virat Kohli, with a six over mid-wicket against South African pacer Lizaad Williams.

The right-handed batter is also the joint-third fastest to 2000 T20I runs, only behind the Pakistan duo of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan, who reached the figure in the 52nd innings.

Suryakumar though is the fastest to get to 2000 T20I runs, in terms of number of balls needed. The Indian batter got to landmark in 1164 balls, bettering the record set by Australia’s Aaron Finch, who got to 2000 runs in 1283 balls.

