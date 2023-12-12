MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: SA wins toss, elects to bowl first vs IND

SA vs IND: Follow for all live updates from the second T20I between India and South Africa happening at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Updated : Dec 12, 2023 20:02 IST

Team Sportstar
Durban, Dec 10 (ANI): India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav and South Africa's skipper Aiden Markram pose for a photo with the silverware ahead of the three-match T20I series, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Durban, Dec 10 (ANI): India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav and South Africa's skipper Aiden Markram pose for a photo with the silverware ahead of the three-match T20I series, on Sunday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI
lightbox-info

Durban, Dec 10 (ANI): India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav and South Africa's skipper Aiden Markram pose for a photo with the silverware ahead of the three-match T20I series, on Sunday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the second T20I between India and South Africa happening at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday. 

  • December 12, 2023 19:43
    SQUADS

    South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams.

    India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.

  • December 12, 2023 19:38
    Bad news from the middle!
  • December 12, 2023 19:18
    Also Read - Smriti Mandhana laughs off ‘senior Test player’ tag

    IND vs ENG Test: Smriti Mandhana laughs off ‘senior Test player’ tag, hopes to have World Test Championship in women’s cricket

    Smriti Mandhana is among the few ‘senior’ players in Tests having played four. She happily notes how much times have changed for the women’s game over the years ahead of the only Test between India and England in Navi Mumbai.

  • December 12, 2023 19:10
    Streaming Info

    The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

  • December 12, 2023 18:51
    Preview

    After a washout in the series-opener robbed the auditioning Indian youngsters of valuable game time, the think tank will be hoping for clear weather in the second T20I against South Africa on Tuesday.

    Even the toss could not be held in Durban on Sunday and there is a rain forecast even for the second game of the three-match series. Now, only five games are left in the build up to the T20 World Cup in June and the management has a very small window to try out players.

    In the current scenario, form in the IPL will carry a lot of weight for selection in the Indian team bound for USA and Caribbean.

    READ MORE

Related Topics

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: SA wins toss, elects to bowl first vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: BW 0-0 PP, Maninder leads Warriors, Sachin starts for Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa and Men’s U19 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Schedule; squad; live streaming info; India faces Germany
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa and Men’s U19 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: SA wins toss, elects to bowl first vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mirpur pitch receives unsatisfactory rating after second Bangladesh-New Zealand Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. U-19 Asia Cup: Seamer Raj takes 7/13 as India beats Nepal to enter semis
    PTI
  5. Sri Lanka revokes sacking of cricket board
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: SA wins toss, elects to bowl first vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: BW 0-0 PP, Maninder leads Warriors, Sachin starts for Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa and Men’s U19 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Schedule; squad; live streaming info; India faces Germany
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment