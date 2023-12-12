South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: SA wins toss, elects to bowl first vs IND

- December 12, 2023 19:43SQUADS
South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams.
India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.
- December 12, 2023 19:38Bad news from the middle!
- December 12, 2023 19:18Also Read - Smriti Mandhana laughs off ‘senior Test player’ tag
IND vs ENG Test: Smriti Mandhana laughs off ‘senior Test player’ tag, hopes to have World Test Championship in women’s cricket
Smriti Mandhana is among the few ‘senior’ players in Tests having played four. She happily notes how much times have changed for the women’s game over the years ahead of the only Test between India and England in Navi Mumbai.
- December 12, 2023 19:10Streaming Info
The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.
- December 12, 2023 18:51Preview
After a washout in the series-opener robbed the auditioning Indian youngsters of valuable game time, the think tank will be hoping for clear weather in the second T20I against South Africa on Tuesday.
Even the toss could not be held in Durban on Sunday and there is a rain forecast even for the second game of the three-match series. Now, only five games are left in the build up to the T20 World Cup in June and the management has a very small window to try out players.
In the current scenario, form in the IPL will carry a lot of weight for selection in the Indian team bound for USA and Caribbean.READ MORE
Latest on Sportstar
- South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: SA wins toss, elects to bowl first vs IND
- Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: BW 0-0 PP, Maninder leads Warriors, Sachin starts for Pirates
- BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa and Men’s U19 World Cup
- Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Schedule; squad; live streaming info; India faces Germany
- Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE