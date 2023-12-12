South Africa vs India Live Score, 2nd T20: SA wins toss, elects to bowl first vs IND

Preview

After a washout in the series-opener robbed the auditioning Indian youngsters of valuable game time, the think tank will be hoping for clear weather in the second T20I against South Africa on Tuesday.

Even the toss could not be held in Durban on Sunday and there is a rain forecast even for the second game of the three-match series. Now, only five games are left in the build up to the T20 World Cup in June and the management has a very small window to try out players.

In the current scenario, form in the IPL will carry a lot of weight for selection in the Indian team bound for USA and Caribbean.