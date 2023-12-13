MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Hendricks stars as South Africa beats India by five wickets

The host chased down a revised target of 152 runs with Reeza Hendricks top-scoring with 49. Due to a 30-minute rain break before the chase, South Africa had to chase the target in 15 overs.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 00:26 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s batsman Matthew Breetzke plays a shot.
South Africa's batsman Matthew Breetzke plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa’s batsman Matthew Breetzke plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa pipped India by five wickets in a rain-curtailed match to gain a 1-0 lead after the second T20I of the three-match series played at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday.

The host chased down a revised target of 152 runs with Reeza Hendricks top-scoring with 49. Due to a 30-minute rain break before the chase, South Africa had to chase the target in 15 overs.

India could never control the scoring rate as South African openers - Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke - smacked 42 runs in the first 17 balls. Despite Breetzke departing due to miscommunication with his partner, captain Aiden Markram continued to hit the ball hard along with Hendricks.

The duo added another 54 off the next five overs before Markram was caught in the deep looking to hit his second six of the innings. Hendricks followed his skipper back in the pavillion in the next over, getting caught at short extra cover on 49 off Kuldeep Yadav.

SA vs IND, 2nd T20I highlights

Though it seemed India gaining back control, but presence of David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Andile Phehlukwayo lower down the order made sure the home team crossed line with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, put into bat, India lost both the openers - Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal - cheaply. But Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav got the team to 59 at the end of the PowerPlay, though the former was out right at the end.

Suryakumar and Rinku Singh then added 70 off next 48 balls to lay a solid platform. While the Indian captain got out on 56, Rinku remained unbeaten on 68 with India finishing on 180/7. India couldn’t play the final three balls as the rain halted play before South Africa ran away with the chase.

