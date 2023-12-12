Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: List of highest run scorers in the current edition of the VHT

India’s premier domestic one-day international tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy began on November 23 across multiple venues in the country. The final of the tournament will be held on December 16 in Rajkot.

ALSO READ | BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa and Men’s U19 World Cup

In the 2022-23 edition, Saurashtra won its first title after beating Maharashtra by five wickets in the final.

Here is the list of top-scorers of the 2023 Vijay Hazare trophy: