Paris Paralympics 2024: How did India perform at Tokyo Paralympic Games? 

India's best performance at a single edition of the Paralympics came at Tokyo 2020, winning 19 medals - five gold, eight silver and six bronze. The country was placed 24th in the medal table. 

Published : Aug 24, 2024 13:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sumit Antil with the men’s Javelin Throw - F64 gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
Sumit Antil with the men’s Javelin Throw - F64 gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sumit Antil with the men’s Javelin Throw - F64 gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Paralympic Games 2024 is scheduled to be held in Paris from August 28 to September 8. The 17th Summer Paralympic Games will feature nearly 4,400 athletes from around the world.

India will send its largest contingent for this edition of the Games with 84 athletes compared to 54 athletes who were sent for the Tokyo Games. 

India’s best performance at a single edition of the Paralympics came at Tokyo 2020, winning 19 medals - five gold, eight silver and six bronze. The country was placed 24th in the medal table. 

Athletics emerged as the biggest contributor with eight medals, followed by shooting and badminton with five and four, respectively.

Among the history-makers were Bhavina Patel who became the first Indian table tennis player to win a Paralympic medal and Harvinder Singh who also claimed India’s first Paralympic medal in archery. 

Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal when finished first in women’s 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1.

Here’s the list of Indian medallists from Tokyo Paralympics 2021:

Indian medallists from Tokyo Paralympics 2021
Sumit Antil - gold - men’s javelin throw F64
Avani Lekhara - gold - women’s R2 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1
Manish Narwal - gold - mixed P4 50 metre pistol SH1
Pramod Bhagat - gold - men’s singles badminton SL3
Krishna Nagar - gold - men’s singles badminton SH6
Bhavina Patel - silver - women’s singles table tennis Class 4 category
Nishad Kumar - silver - men’s high jump T47
Devendra Jhajharia - silver - men’s javelin throw F46
Yogesh Kathuniya - silver - men’s discus throw F56
Mariyappan Thangavelu - silver - men’s high jump T63
Praveen Kumar - silver - men’s high jump T64
Singhraj Adhana - silver - mixed P4 50 metre pistol SH1
Suhas Yathiraj - silver - men’s singles badminton SL4
Sundar Singh Gurjar - bronze - men’s javelin throw F46
Singhraj Adhana - bronze - men’s P1 10m air pistol SH1
Sharad Kumar - bronze - men’s high jump T63
Avani Lekhara - bronze - women’s R8 50m rifle 3 positions shooting SH1
Harvinder Singh - bronze - men’s individual recurve open archery
Manoj Sarkar - bronze - men’s singles badminton SL3

