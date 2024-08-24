Paris Paralympics 2024: How did India perform at Tokyo Paralympic Games? 

The Paralympic Games 2024 is scheduled to be held in Paris from August 28 to September 8. The 17th Summer Paralympic Games will feature nearly 4,400 athletes from around the world.

India will send its largest contingent for this edition of the Games with 84 athletes compared to 54 athletes who were sent for the Tokyo Games.

India’s best performance at a single edition of the Paralympics came at Tokyo 2020, winning 19 medals - five gold, eight silver and six bronze. The country was placed 24th in the medal table.

Athletics emerged as the biggest contributor with eight medals, followed by shooting and badminton with five and four, respectively.

Among the history-makers were Bhavina Patel who became the first Indian table tennis player to win a Paralympic medal and Harvinder Singh who also claimed India’s first Paralympic medal in archery.

Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal when finished first in women’s 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1.

Here’s the list of Indian medallists from Tokyo Paralympics 2021: