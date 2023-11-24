India A squad for Women’s T20I series against England A announced

The Women’s Selection Committee announced the India A squad for the upcoming three-match T20 series against England A, which will start on November 29 in Mumbai.
The Indian team will be captained by all-rounder Minnu Mani, while wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry will be the vice-captain.
Also part of the squad is all-rounder Shreyanaka Patil, who had become the first Indian woman to take part in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League earlier this year.
India A squad
All three matches of the series will be played in Mumbai, with the second match on December 1 and third on December 3.
