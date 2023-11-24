India A squad for Women’s T20I series against England A announced

The Women’s Selection Committee announced the India A squad for the upcoming three-match T20 series against England A, which will start on November 29 in Mumbai.

The Indian team will be captained by all-rounder Minnu Mani, while wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry will be the vice-captain.

Also part of the squad is all-rounder Shreyanaka Patil, who had become the first Indian woman to take part in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League earlier this year.

India A squad Minnu Mani (C), Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Shreyanaka Patil, G. Trisha, Vrinda Dinesh, Gnanananda Divya, Arushi Goel, Disha Kasat, Rashi Kanojiya, Mannat Kashyap, Anusha Bareddy, Monica Patel, Kashavee Gautham, Jintimani Kalita, Prakashika Naik

All three matches of the series will be played in Mumbai, with the second match on December 1 and third on December 3.