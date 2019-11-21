Cricket Cricket Veda Krishnamurthy to lead India ‘A’ women’s team in Australia Teenage sensation Shafali Verma, who was named player-of-the-tournament in India’s 5-0 T20 series win in the West Indies, has also found a place in the squad. Team Sportstar 21 November, 2019 21:41 IST Fifteen year-old Shafali Verma is also named in the squad. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar 21 November, 2019 21:41 IST Veda Krishnamurthy will captain a 15-member India 'A' women's squad which will tour Australia next month. Off-spinner Anuja Patil has been named as her deputy for the tour. The squad was picked by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee after a meeting in Kolkata on Thursday.Teenage sensation Shafali Verma, who was named player-of-the-tournament for her exploits in India’s 5-0 T20 series win in the West Indies this month, has also found a place in the squad.The squad will include two wicket-keepers in Sushma Verma and Nuzhat Parween.India will play three ODIs and as many T20 matches during the tour. The players will be keen to make a mark in the A series since the women's T20 World Cup is set to be played in Australia early next year.India ‘A’ women’s squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (Captain), Anuja Patil (vice-captain), Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshini, T P Kanwar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.