Veda Krishnamurthy to lead India ‘A’ women’s team in Australia

Veda Krishnamurthy will captain a 15-member India 'A' women's squad which will tour Australia next month.

Off-spinner Anuja Patil has been named as her deputy for the tour. The squad was picked by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee after a meeting in Kolkata on Thursday.

Teenage sensation Shafali Verma, who was named player-of-the-tournament for her exploits in India’s 5-0 T20 series win in the West Indies this month, has also found a place in the squad.

The squad will include two wicket-keepers in Sushma Verma and Nuzhat Parween.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20 matches during the tour. The players will be keen to make a mark in the A series since the women's T20 World Cup is set to be played in Australia early next year.