Priyam Garg to lead India in Under-19 World Cup 2020

The All-India Junior Selection Committee, on Monday, announced India’s squad for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup 2020 to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 7.

India, which is the tournament's most successful team with four titles, will be led by Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg while Dhruv Chand Jurel will be his deputy. Mumbai's 17-year old opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who, in October, became the youngest to score a List-A double hundred was also named in the squad.

Ahead of the World Cup, the team coached by Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey will travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against South Africa U19 followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U19, India U19, Zimbabwe U19 and New Zealand U19.

India has won the Under-19 title in 2000, 2008 and 2012 and enters the tournament as the defending champion after winning the tournament in 2018 under Rahul Dravid's coaching.