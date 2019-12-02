Cricket Cricket Priyam Garg to lead India in Under-19 World Cup 2020 Mumbai teenager Yashaswi Jaiswal was named in India's Under-19 World Cup squad for 2020 while the junior selectors named Priyam Garg as the team captain. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 10:36 IST Priyam Garg in action during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in New Delhi. - Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 10:36 IST The All-India Junior Selection Committee, on Monday, announced India’s squad for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup 2020 to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 7. India, which is the tournament's most successful team with four titles, will be led by Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg while Dhruv Chand Jurel will be his deputy. Mumbai's 17-year old opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who, in October, became the youngest to score a List-A double hundred was also named in the squad. Ahead of the World Cup, the team coached by Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey will travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against South Africa U19 followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U19, India U19, Zimbabwe U19 and New Zealand U19.India has won the Under-19 title in 2000, 2008 and 2012 and enters the tournament as the defending champion after winning the tournament in 2018 under Rahul Dravid's coaching. India U19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (Captain) , Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra , Vidyadhar Patil Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.