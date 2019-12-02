Day-night Test: Top five batsmen and bowlers in pink ball cricket so far

Nathan Lyon picked all the five wickets across the first two sessions in Adelaide, as Australia completed a 2-0 whitewash over Pakistan with a thumping innings victory on Monday.

Lyon was ably supported by pace spearheads Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, both of whom continue to dominate the pink ball stats. David Warner, thanks to his maiden triple hundred in Adelaide, leads the tally for highest number of runs scored in day-night Tests so far.

Australia is currently the most successful side in pink-ball cricket. It has won six out of six matches; all at home, four times in Adelaide and twice in Brisbane. Starc is the highest wicket-taker, 33 wickets in six Tests, followed by Josh Hazlewood, 25 wickets in five.

India and Bangladesh were the new additions this year. The Virat Kohli-led side won its maiden pink ball Test in Kolkata, beating Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs. Kohli became the first Indian batsman to hit a hundred in day-night Tests while Ishant Sharma picked up a five-for under lights.

Australia will play three Tests against New Zealand, starting December 12 in Perth. The five-day match at the Optus Stadium will be the final day-night Test of the year.

Here's the updated list of top five batsmen and bowlers in day-night Tests.

Top five batsmen David Warner (Australia): 534 runs, Matches 5, 100s 1, HS 335* Azhar Ali (Pakistan): 474 runs, Matches 4, 100s 1, 50s 2; HS 302* Steve Smith (Australia): 441 runs, Matches 5, 100s 1, 50s 3; HS 130 Asad Shafiq (Pakistan): 401 runs, Matches 4, 100s 2, 50s 2; HS 137 Usman Khawaja (Australia): 307 runs, Matches 4 100s 1, 50s 2; HS 145