India fined for slow over-rate in first ODI against New Zealand

India on Wednesday was fined 80 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first One Day International here.

India lost the match by four wickets, giving the host a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the stipulated time.

“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," an ICC release said.

On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown leveled the charges.

India was recently found guilty of two over-rate offences in two games, with the team fined 20 percent of its match fees for a slow over-rate in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand.

India's players had earlier been docked 40 per cent of their match fees for the fourth T20I, bringing to an end a streak that had lasted 264 matches since the Oval Test in August 2014.