IND vs AUS: India breaks record for most wins in T20Is, goes past Pakistan

The Men in Blue now have 136 T20I wins under their belt and have eclipsed their rival Pakistan, which has 135 victories.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 22:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India bowler Axar Patel being greeted by teammates after taking the wicket of Australian opener Travis Head.
India bowler Axar Patel being greeted by teammates after taking the wicket of Australian opener Travis Head. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

India bowler Axar Patel being greeted by teammates after taking the wicket of Australian opener Travis Head. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

India etched its name in the history books with a 20-run win over Australia in the fourth T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Friday.

READ | India vs Australia 4th T20I, Highlights

The Men in Blue now have 136 T20I wins under their belt and have eclipsed their rival Pakistan, which has 135 victories. New Zealand (102), Australia (95) and South Africa (95) complete the list of top-five teams with most wins in the format.

Additionally, with the 3-1 series win against Australia, India is now unbeaten in 14 home T20I series. Its last home series loss came against Australia, where India lost 0-2.

Most wins in T20Is (Top 10)
India - 136 wins in 213 matches
Pakistan - 135 wins in 226 matches
New Zealand - 102 wins in 200 matches
Australia - 95 wins in 181 matches
South Africa - 95 wins in 171 matches
England - 92 wins in 177 matches
Sri Lanka - 79 wins in 180 matches
West Indies - 76 wins in 184 matches
Afghanistan - 74 wins in 118 matches
Ireland - 64 wins in 154 matches

