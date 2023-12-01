IND vs AUS: India breaks record for most wins in T20Is, goes past Pakistan

India etched its name in the history books with a 20-run win over Australia in the fourth T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Friday.
The Men in Blue now have 136 T20I wins under their belt and have eclipsed their rival Pakistan, which has 135 victories. New Zealand (102), Australia (95) and South Africa (95) complete the list of top-five teams with most wins in the format.
Additionally, with the 3-1 series win against Australia, India is now unbeaten in 14 home T20I series. Its last home series loss came against Australia, where India lost 0-2.
Most wins in T20Is (Top 10)
