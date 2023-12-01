India vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, 4th T20I: Hardie dismisses Jaiswal after 50-run opening stand; IND 55/1 (7); Streaming info

- December 01, 2023 19:338th over
Tanveer Sangha is into the attack. Spin from both ends. Bowls one way outside off, Ruturaj tries to cut it for a four but gets an inside edge and has to settle for a single. Three consecutive doubles from the Indian pair, good running between the wickets.
- December 01, 2023 19:29IND 55/1 in 7 overs
Green continues. Quick single from Ruturaj to bring Shreyas on strike. Shreyas gets off the mark with a single. Five singles from the over
- December 01, 2023 19:234IND 50/1 in 6 overs - Hardie dismisses Jaiswal
Hardie replaces Behrendorff. Slightly full, Jaiswal goes through the line and lofts it straight back over the bowler’s head to collect a FOUR! Follows it up with a single. Wide down the legside for Ruturaj. Short and straight, Jaiswal tries to pull it but he miscues it to McDermott, who ran quite a distance to complete the catch. JAISWAL DEPARTS! Shreyas Iyer is in at three
- December 01, 2023 19:186IND 42/0 in 5 overs
Debutant Chris Green replaces Dwarshuis. Starts off with a dot. Quicker though the air and on the stump line, Ruturaj picks a single. Short and just outside off, Jaiswal gives himself room and puts it though backward point for a FOUR! Short and straight this time and Jaiswal smokes it over long on for a huge SIX! Single to end the over, 14 came from it
- December 01, 2023 19:134IND 29/0 in 4 overs
Behrendorff continues. Ruturaj facing the first delivery of the innings and plays it safe - defends it on the back foot. Full and outside off, Behrendorff tries to angle it away but Ruturaj goes through the line and slaps it for a FOUR! A quick single to follow it up. Just five from the over
- December 01, 2023 19:114IND 24/0 in 3 overs
Change of personnel straightaway, Dwarshuis replaces Hardie. Too full from Dwarshuis and Jaiswal latches on to it and drives it straight for a FOUR! On the pads this time but the result is the same, Jaiswal picks it up through the legside and clears the infield another FOUR! Full and on the pads again, that’s easy pickings for Jaiswal as he gets another FOUR! Expensive over to start off
- December 01, 2023 19:074IND 12/0 in 2 overs
Jaiswal welcomes Jason Behrendorff in style as he slots one in between the point fielders for a FOUR! Extra bounce offered, Jaiswal does his best to avoid contact and the ball misses both the batter and Wade behind the stumps to run away for four byes. Short and wide, Jaiswal cuts it for a single off the last ball. He will retain strike
- December 01, 2023 19:01IND 1/0 in 1 over
Swing from both ends, Hardie takes it away from Jaiswal, who tries to drive it through covers and misses. Two drives from Jaiswal to follow but both of them went straight to fielders, three dots to start the innings. Outside off yet again and Jaiswal tries to play it on the up but fails to find the gap, dot. Hardie brings this one inside for Jaiswal, who is decieved for pace and is trapped leg before, huge appeal but the umpire thinks otherwise. However, Wade opts for DRS! Ball tracker shows the ball pitching outside leg and JAISWAL SURVIVES AS AUSTRALIA LOSES A REVIEW. Looks like Jaiswal has stolen a single off the last ball, just one from the first over
- December 01, 2023 19:00All set
The players have entered the field and the match is all set to get underway. As usual, Jaiswal and Gaikwad are in the middle to open while Wade has asked Hardie to open with the ball
- December 01, 2023 18:38Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Australia: Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha
- December 01, 2023 18:31Australia to bowl first
Matthew Wade has won the toss and Australia will bowl first. Five changes for the Aussies!
“We would’ve loved to bowl first as well,” says India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and that’s understandable considering the dew factor. Four changes for India as well!
- December 01, 2023 18:16Can India make it 14 on the trot?
India is currently unbeaten in 13 home T20I series and is just one win away from Making it 14. Its last home series loss came in 2019 against Australia, which the Aussies won the series 2-0
- December 01, 2023 17:04Dream 11 fantasy team
Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Matthew Wade
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Rinku Singh
All-rounders: Axar Patel (vc), Matthew Short
Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff
Team composition: IND 7:4 AUS
- December 01, 2023 16:49Live streaming/telecast details
How to watch live streaming of IND vs AUS 4th T20?
The IND vs AUS 4th T20 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.
Which TV channel will telecast the IND vs AUS 4th T20?
The IND vs AUS 4th T20 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.
- December 01, 2023 16:42Predicted XI
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson
- December 01, 2023 16:31PREVIEW
Having missed an opportunity to seal the series in Guwahati, India will have another shot to win the five-match contest when it takes on Australia in the penultimate T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday.
The match will mark the return of designated vice-captain Shreyas Iyer who will be back in action after being rested for the initial three T20Is following India’s splendid campaign in the recently concluded 2023 World Cup.
India was poised to seal the deal in Guwahati after having won the two consecutive matches in Visakhapatnam and in Thiruvananthapuram.
However, despite posting a mammoth 222 in the third T20I, the Indian bowling attack failed to defend the total as Australia managed to pull one back, with Glenn Maxwell conjuring a majestic counter-attacking century in a spectacular last-ball finish to keep the series alive.
Maxwell’s fourth T20I ton—104 in just 48 balls—eclipsed Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden T20I century as the ‘Big Show’ blasted 21 runs in the final over and sent Prasidh Krishna on a leather hunt thereby once again underlining his finishing prowess.
-V.S. Aravind
