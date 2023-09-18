India squad LIVE announcement for Australia ODIs: Ashwin set to return before World Cup? where to watch

An Ashwin comeback on the cards?

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has not shut doors on Ravichandran Ashwin, who was recently seen practising with the white-ball at the NCA in Bengaluru. Ashwin’s last ODI appearance was in January 2022, but the lack of variety in India’s spin department and an apparent injury to Axar Patel has perhaps opened the door for the return of the veteran. He will, however, be in contention for the slot in the AUS series and World Cup squad alongside Axar and stalemate and fellow off-spinner, Washington Sundar.

Ashwin’s ODI record: Ashwin ranks 14th among all Indian bowlers in ODIs with 151 wickets from 113 matches.

Part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the successive 2015 World Cup, the offie went out of favour in the format after the 2017 Champions Trophy and a subsequent tour to West Indies. Ashwin has only played twos ODIs in the six years since, both coming against South Africa in early 2022. He ended up with just one wicket from those two games.