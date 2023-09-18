India squad LIVE announcement for Australia ODIs: Ashwin set to return before World Cup? where to watch

- September 18, 2023 20:05An Ashwin comeback on the cards?
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has not shut doors on Ravichandran Ashwin, who was recently seen practising with the white-ball at the NCA in Bengaluru. Ashwin’s last ODI appearance was in January 2022, but the lack of variety in India’s spin department and an apparent injury to Axar Patel has perhaps opened the door for the return of the veteran. He will, however, be in contention for the slot in the AUS series and World Cup squad alongside Axar and stalemate and fellow off-spinner, Washington Sundar.
Ashwin’s ODI record: Ashwin ranks 14th among all Indian bowlers in ODIs with 151 wickets from 113 matches.
Part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the successive 2015 World Cup, the offie went out of favour in the format after the 2017 Champions Trophy and a subsequent tour to West Indies. Ashwin has only played twos ODIs in the six years since, both coming against South Africa in early 2022. He ended up with just one wicket from those two games.
- September 18, 2023 19:53India vs Australia ODI series schedule
2023 Australia Tour of India
September 22: First ODI, Mohali (D/N), 1.30pm IST
September 24: Second ODI, Indore (D/N), 1.30pm IST
September 27: Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 1.30pm IST
- September 18, 2023 19:50Australia squad for the India series
Australia squad for ODI series against India
Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
- September 18, 2023 19:45Ashwin back in the mix?
Veteran all-rounder R Ashwin is in line for an India call up after Axar Patel was ruled out for at least the first two ODIs against Australia, starting Friday, while Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of being match-fit for the series-opener, according to India captain Rohit Sharma.
Despite Washington having been called up for the Asia Cup final, Rohit stated R. Ashwin, the veteran offspinner, is not ruled out for the World Cup.
“As a spinner all-rounder, Ashwin is in the line, I have been talking to him on the phone. The injury happened to Axar at the last minute. Washington (Sundar) was available, so he had to come and perform the role for us,” Rohit said.
- September 18, 2023 18:48When, where to watch India’s ODI squad announcement for Australia series?
The India ODI squad for the three-match ODI series will be announced by captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar through a virtual press conference at 8:30 PM IST. The live announcement can be streamed online through JioCinema.
