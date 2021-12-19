India announces ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5, 2022.

Yash Dhull is set to lead the side in the 14th edition of the tournament, which will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches. SK Rasheed has been named vice-captain.

India is the most successful team, having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India has also finished as runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament (2020) in New Zealand.

SQUAD Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore

India's fixtures

The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition. India is placed in Group B.

January 15, 2022 in 7:30 PM IST: vs South Africa at the Providence Stadium, Guyana

January 19, 2022 in 7:30 PM IST: vs Ireland at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

January 22, 2022 in 7:30 PM IST: vs Uganda at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago