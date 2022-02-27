Rohit Sharma surpasses Shoaib Malik's tally to become most capped men's T20I player

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday surpassed Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik in playing most men's T20I games.

Rohit achieved the feat when he stepped onto the field in the ongoing third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.

Rohit has now featured in 125 T20Is while Malik has played 124 games in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is third on the list with 119 T20Is under his belt.

Speaking about his record feat, Rohit, during the toss, said, "It's a great feeling representing your country in 125 T20I. Feels good... look to continue playing for many more years."

India has already sealed the series against Sri Lanka. The host had defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I and 7 wickets in the second.