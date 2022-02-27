Cricket Cricket Rohit Sharma surpasses Shoaib Malik's tally to become most capped men's T20I player Rohit achieved the feat when he stepped onto the field in the ongoing third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. ANI Dharamsala 27 February, 2022 21:37 IST India captain Rohit Sharma during the third T20I against Sri Lanka. - Sportzpics for BCCI ANI Dharamsala 27 February, 2022 21:37 IST India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday surpassed Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik in playing most men's T20I games.Rohit achieved the feat when he stepped onto the field in the ongoing third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.Rohit has now featured in 125 T20Is while Malik has played 124 games in the shortest format of the game. Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is third on the list with 119 T20Is under his belt.READ | IND vs SL: Rohit dismissed by Chameera for sixth time in T20Is Speaking about his record feat, Rohit, during the toss, said, "It's a great feeling representing your country in 125 T20I. Feels good... look to continue playing for many more years."India has already sealed the series against Sri Lanka. The host had defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I and 7 wickets in the second. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :