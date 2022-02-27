Cricket Cricket IND vs SL: Rohit dismissed by Chameera for sixth time in T20Is In the nine innings that Rohit has had the opportunity to go up against Chameera in the shortest format of the game, the right-handed batter has averaged only 5.33. Team Sportstar Dharamsala 27 February, 2022 21:19 IST Dushmantha Chameera celebrates Rohit Sharma's dismissal on Sunday. - Sportzpics for BCCI Team Sportstar Dharamsala 27 February, 2022 21:19 IST Rohit Sharma's struggles against Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera continued on Sunday as a miscued pull to mid-off in the third Twenty20 International at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala ensured the pacer dismissed the India captain for the sixth time in T20Is.Chameera got Rohit to play on even in the previous fixture.FOLLOW | India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: SL in deep trouble after Chandimal perishes In the nine innings that Rohit has had the opportunity to go up against Chameera in the shortest format of the game, the right-handed batter has averaged only 5.33.Moreover, Chameera has dismissed Rohit once in every five deliveries he has bowled! Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :