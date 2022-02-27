IND vs SL: Rohit dismissed by Chameera for sixth time in T20Is

Rohit Sharma's struggles against Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera continued on Sunday as a miscued pull to mid-off in the third Twenty20 International at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala ensured the pacer dismissed the India captain for the sixth time in T20Is.

Chameera got Rohit to play on even in the previous fixture.

In the nine innings that Rohit has had the opportunity to go up against Chameera in the shortest format of the game, the right-handed batter has averaged only 5.33.

Moreover, Chameera has dismissed Rohit once in every five deliveries he has bowled!