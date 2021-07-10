India-Sri Lanka limited-overs itinerary redrawn after COVID-19 scare

The limited-overs internationals between India and Sri Lanka have been postponed due to a COVID-19 scare and will now begin on July 18, the BCCI and SLC announced via a joint communique on Saturday.

India and Sri Lanka will play three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals, all in Colombo. The ODI series begins on Sunday, July 18, and India's tour concludes with the third and final T20I, on July 29.

The series had to be rescheduled due to a couple of cases of COVID-19 infections among the Sri Lankan support staff.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: “We understand that circumstances are extraordinary, but the BCCI would like to extend its full support to Sri Lanka Cricket during these tough times for the smooth conduct of the upcoming series.

“Our medical team is in constant touch with the team of doctors at SLC and together following all safety protocols that will help the series to get underway. We are confident that both nations will put up a spirited show in the days to come and we are in for some exciting cricket.”

Ashley de Silva, SLC CEO, said: “We are grateful to the BCCI for understanding the situation and agreeing to cooperate with us at this moment of time, as it has done on numerous occasions, during our long-standing relationship.”

Rescheduled ODI series 1. July 18 - First ODI , Colombo 2. July 20 - Second ODI , Colombo 3. July 23 - Third ODI , Colombo