Ashwin, Axar make India's T20 World Cup squad; Dhoni to mentor team

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have both been included in India's squad for 2021 T20 World Cup which begins in October.

The selection panel has opted for five spin options in Ashwin, Axar, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar. The three pacers in the team are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The 34-year-old Ashwin last featured in a T20I in July, 2017 against the West Indies.

Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar have been named in the standby list.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that former India captain M.S. Dhoni would mentor the team for the World Cup.

INDIA SQUAD: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan Reserves: Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur

More to follow...