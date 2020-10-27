Cricket Cricket India set to play two warm-up games in Australia India is set to play two warm-up games ahead of the four-Test series in Australia. Both the games are set to be played in New South Wales. Amol Karhadkar MUMBAI 27 October, 2020 21:15 IST India is scheduled to play three T20s, three ODIs and four Tests in Australia. - Getty Images / Representative Image Amol Karhadkar MUMBAI 27 October, 2020 21:15 IST India is set to play two warm-up games ahead of the four-Test series in Australia. Both the games are set to be played in New South Wales before the team travels to Adelaide for the floodlit series-opener.According to the provisional schedule shared by Cricket Australia with the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian team was offered a solitary warm-up game, a day-night affair in Adelaide from December 11 to 13, ahead of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval from December 17.But considering there has been no first-class cricket for Indian cricketers since the conclusion of the Ranji Trophy in March, the BCCI had requested for an additional warm-up tie. Sportstar understands that CA has acceded to the request.READ: Mitchell Starc not paying attention to critics for India series this yearSince the itinerary is cramped, the first warm-up game - to be played either in Canberra or at an alternate venue in Sydney - will clash with the limited overs’ series. It will be followed by the three-day floodlit tie at the Sydney Cricket Ground before the team departs for Adelaide on December 14.The change of venue for the day-night warm-up game has been necessitated to ensure the Test match preparation isn’t affected at Adelaide Oval. Besides, since the Australian broadcaster is keen on televising the warm-up match, it will have to hosted at an international venue.READ: MCG to allow fans for Boxing Day TestAll the 32 India cricketers, including four back-up bowlers, selected across three formats, along with the coaching and support staff will travel to Australia together immediately after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League on November 10. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos