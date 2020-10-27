India set to play two warm-up games in Australia

India is set to play two warm-up games ahead of the four-Test series in Australia. Both the games are set to be played in New South Wales before the team travels to Adelaide for the floodlit series-opener.

According to the provisional schedule shared by Cricket Australia with the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian team was offered a solitary warm-up game, a day-night affair in Adelaide from December 11 to 13, ahead of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval from December 17.

But considering there has been no first-class cricket for Indian cricketers since the conclusion of the Ranji Trophy in March, the BCCI had requested for an additional warm-up tie. Sportstar understands that CA has acceded to the request.

READ: Mitchell Starc not paying attention to critics for India series this year

Since the itinerary is cramped, the first warm-up game - to be played either in Canberra or at an alternate venue in Sydney - will clash with the limited overs’ series. It will be followed by the three-day floodlit tie at the Sydney Cricket Ground before the team departs for Adelaide on December 14.

The change of venue for the day-night warm-up game has been necessitated to ensure the Test match preparation isn’t affected at Adelaide Oval. Besides, since the Australian broadcaster is keen on televising the warm-up match, it will have to hosted at an international venue.

READ: MCG to allow fans for Boxing Day Test

All the 32 India cricketers, including four back-up bowlers, selected across three formats, along with the coaching and support staff will travel to Australia together immediately after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League on November 10.