Ind vs Aus 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: India strikes as Sundar gets Finch for duck

Australia 16/1 after 3 overs: Kohli persists with Chahar and the swing bowler does well as he gives just two runs and beats the outside edge of Smith. India on th attack.

Australia 14/1 after 2 overs: India strikes early as Washington Sundar removes Aaron Finch for a duck and Hardik Pandya takes a simple catch at mid-off. This is such an important breakthrough for India.

Australia 9/0 after 1 over: Matthew Wade begins in a fiery fashion as he starts with a top edge boundary bit then makes the most of a Chahar's short delivery as he pulls through the mid-wicket. Finch yet to face a delivery.

Right then Aaron Finch is back and he will be opening along with Matthew Wade in the final T20I. For India, it will be Deepak Chahar operating with the new ball.

Toss: India wins toss, opts to bowl first. Kohli retains the same Playing XI. Finch back for Australia.

Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Meanwhile, Wriddhiman Saha scores a half-century in the warm-up game, against Australia A that ended in a draw.

AUS A v IND A: Saha scores half-century as warm-up game ends in a draw

India won3-0 in Australia in 2016 and it remains to be seen if Virat Kohli's men can repeat the feat.

Preview

India will eye nothing less than a clean sweep when it takes on an Australian side significantly weakened by injury blows, in the third and final T20I in Sydney on Tuesday.

Skipper Virat Kohli and his main protagonist of the white-ball leg, Hardik Pandya, will feel a sense of deja vu given that the script has panned out exactly like 2016 when the team got walloped in the ODIs but came back strongly to rout the Aussies 3-0 in the T20I series.

After a couple of crushing defeats in the first two ODIs, the Indians have turned a corner starting with the final ODI in Canberra.

Even the absence of a white-ball pro like Ravindra Jadeja didn’t have an impact during the convincing six-wicket win in the series-clinching second T20I on Sunday.

What will boost the Indian team’s morale manifold is the fact that it had the confidence to rest both Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, relying on a troika of pacers, who between them haven’t played even 40 games collectively.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Matthew Wade (Captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, D’Arcy Short, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.