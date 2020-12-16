Virat Kohli: My personality and character is the representation of new India

Former India coach Greg Chappell, last Friday, called Virat Kohli the “most Australian non-Australian” cricketer of all time and thanked the sport’s “most important” figure for championing the cause of the Test format with his “all-out aggression“.

Addressing the media on the eve of the first Test against Australia on Thursday, the India captain, reacting to the former Australia skipper's statement, said that his character is the representation of a new India.

"I have always been myself. The way my personality and character is... it is the representation of a new India. For me, that's how I look at it. It's not a comparison of me being similar to an Australian mindset or anything like that. It's how we have started to stand up as a team, and my personality has always been like this from day one," Kohli said.

"We want to take up challenges and move forward with optimism and positivity, make sure that we are up for any challenges," he added.

Every time 'King' Kohli plays in Australia, he gets a huge appreciation from fans. Nowadays, even Jasprit Bumrah is subjected to immense fanfare Down Under, especially after his heroics in the 2018-19 Test series - which India won. Virat said that the Australian fans "want to see you play".

"It's a wonderful place to play cricket. When you play well here, you earn the respect of the public and there is anticipation and chat around, wanting to see you play. Similarly with Jasprit as well. Last time, he performed really well, so there is going to be anticipation and excitement to watch him bowl," said the 32-year-old.