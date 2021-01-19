India vs Australia: This is the toughest tour ever, says Ravi Shastri

After India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beating Australia 2-1, India head coach Ravi Shastri admitted that this was the toughest tour ever.

"This is the toughest tour ever. We are playing in the COVID time, there are injuries, so nothing comes closer to this," Shastri said after the win.

The side suffered injury woes, leading to the Brisbane Test, and Shastri said that they had to manage things with the resources available.

"We were left with no choices, we had to do with the guys who were available... It was about taking everyone in his stride... It's the self belief that this team has. It does not come overnight, feeling defeated is one thing but this team has never given up," the coach said.

After the win, Shastri admitted that he got emotional. "I am not someone who has tears in my eytes, but I had tears. This will be one of the best Tests ever played. This shows the stomach for fight after being bowled out for 36. This is unreal..."

"Feeling defeated is one thing but giving up is not in our vocabulary," Shastri said.

Chasing a big total, the idea was to play session by session. "The innings that Gill played really set the platform. He got the momentum going. When Pant kept looking at the scoreboard, you knew he had other ideas..." the coach stated.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane said: "It was tough after the Adelaide Test. We were not thinking too much about the result. The support staff did a brilliant stuff. We showed character on the field..."

"I am thinking of enjoying this win. What we did has been historical. Once we land in India, we will think about the England series."

