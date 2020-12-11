Natarajan, Shardul, Washington stay back in Australia

India pacers Shardul Thakur and T. Natarajan, along with offspinner Washington Sundar, have been retained as back-up cum net bowlers for India's Test series in Australia, starting December 17.

READ| Pat Cummins expects Tests to be more fiery than ODIs, T20Is

Barring the trio, all the other members of the limited-overs' leg who did not make the cut returned to India on Friday.

READ| IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match Highlights: Bumrah, pacers shine as India bowls out Australia-A for 108; leads by 86 runs

Natarajan, the left-arm pacer who was a stand-out performer in the T20I series, was always supposed to stay on as a net bowler, Thakur was asked to stay once Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the series.

READ| Bowling well in partnerships will hold key against India's batting, says Starc

Washington would primarily come in handy as a net bowler with his uncanny off-spinners.