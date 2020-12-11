IND v AUS IND v AUS Natarajan, Shardul, Washington stay back in Australia Left-arm pacer Natarajan was always supposed to stay on as a net bowler. Shardul was included as a back-up option as Ishant Sharma is out with an injury. Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 11 December, 2020 22:40 IST Left-arm pacer T. Natarajan in action against Australia in the limited-overs series. - REUTERS Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 11 December, 2020 22:40 IST India pacers Shardul Thakur and T. Natarajan, along with offspinner Washington Sundar, have been retained as back-up cum net bowlers for India's Test series in Australia, starting December 17.READ| Pat Cummins expects Tests to be more fiery than ODIs, T20Is Barring the trio, all the other members of the limited-overs' leg who did not make the cut returned to India on Friday.READ| IND vs AUS A 2nd Practice Match Highlights: Bumrah, pacers shine as India bowls out Australia-A for 108; leads by 86 runs Natarajan, the left-arm pacer who was a stand-out performer in the T20I series, was always supposed to stay on as a net bowler, Thakur was asked to stay once Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the series. READ| Bowling well in partnerships will hold key against India's batting, says Starc Washington would primarily come in handy as a net bowler with his uncanny off-spinners. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos