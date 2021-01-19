Laxman: Youngsters delivered, Rahane led the side brilliantly

For someone like VVS Laxman who along with Rahul Dravid, scripted one of the greatest comeback wins in Test history back in 2001 against the Aussies in the famous Kolkata Test -- was in tears for the second time in his career when Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team notched up a sensational 2-1 series win Down Under at the Gabba on Tuesday.

“The last time I was in tears was when India won the 2011 World Cup. Today, I was watching the whole day’s play with my family members and we were all so excited and emotional at this fantastic win,” Laxman said.

India vs Australia: Rahane hails young guns after India breaches Gabba fortress

Later, Laxman took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the famous series win. “Youngsters delivered when it mattered with Gill and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turn-around. So, so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages.”

“Ajinkya Rahane led the side brilliantly, giving a lot of confidence to youngsters and Pujara exhibited his steely resolve once again. Can’t forget the young bowling unit. Fantastic team effort,” he also tweeted.