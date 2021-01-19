India vs Australia: Rahane hails young guns after India breaches Gabba fortress

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane heaped praise on an inexperienced young side after India scripted history at The Gabba to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Chasing a stiff target of 327, India rode on heroics from Rishabh Pant (89), Shubman Gill (91) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) to beat Australia by three wickets.

"It means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test. I'm really proud of each individual," Rahane said.

India never looked like playing for a draw as the likes of Gill, Rahane and Pant kept attacking the bowling attack with Pujara holding fort at the other end.

"The conversation between Pujara and me was that he would bat normal, and I would take it on. It was all about intent. Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent. Rishabh and Washington were very good at the end," he added.

Washington Sundar made his debut in place of an injured Ravindra Jadeja and the India skipper heaped praise on the all-rounder who played a crucial role with the bat and ball.

"Taking 20 wickets was the key, so we opted for 5 bowlers. Sundar brought the balance in place of Jadeja. The intention was clear to play five bowlers. Siraj played two Tests, Saini just one, so it was inexperienced but the character shown by the bowlers and everyone else was incredible," Rahane said.

"We didn't discuss anything about Adelaide. Just played wanted to play the remaining games with good attitude and character without worrying about the result," he added.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, who played the knock of his life thanked the support he received from his team members.

"This one of my biggest days in life. The support the team has given me even when I was not playing has been incredible. It's a dream come true. We've been practising hard after the first Test," Pant said.

"The team management always backs me and tells me you are match-winner and you have to go out there and win and I am happy I did it today. It was a fifth day pitch and the ball was turning," he added.

The result has the potential to end Tim Paine's reign as Australia captain having lost back-to-back home series against India.

"Good hard day of Test cricket today. Rishabh and the rest of India took the game on and deserved to win. I wanted the cracks to do a bit more. If we bowled well I think we could have picked up wickets. In Sydney the game was there to win on Day 5, we just didn't go for it, so yes, overall, quite happy," he added.