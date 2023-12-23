India U-19 to participate in tri-series involving South Africa and Afghanistan ahead of World Cup

Uday Sharan will lead the India U-19 men’s team that will participate in a tri-series featuring South Africa and Afghanistan ahead of the U-19 World Cup.
The tri-series will be played at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club in Johannesburg, and each team will play each other twice.
The India U-19 side will kickstart its campaign against Afghanistan on December 29 and then take on South Africa on January 2. It will then play against Afghanistan on January 4 and then take on South Africa on January 6.
The BCCI named a 15-member squad along with three travelling reserves and four backup players.
India U-19 squad for Tri-series & ICC Men’s U19 World Cup
Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avinash Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari
Travelling standby players for tri-series: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Md. Amaan
Back-up players: Digvijay Patil, Jayanth Goyat, P Vignesh, Kiran Chormale
