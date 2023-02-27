Former Australian pacer and fast bowling legend Glenn McGrath said a lack of a game plan has hurt the Aussies in the ongoing Tests series against India after the visitors lost the first two Tests in less than three days on both occasions.

“I think they haven’t settled on a game plan on how to play spin in India that they are confident with and can execute. In the first Test, they were too defensive, and in the second Test, they were too aggressive. So we will see if they’ve learned from those two matches,” said McGrath, who is in the city for his annual visit to the MRF Pace Foundation, where he is the Director.

“They have to find a happy medium and put a price on their wicket. In India, you have to build an innings on solid defence and then look at ways to score and put the pressure back on the bowlers,” he added.

The 53-year-old was part of the last Australian team that won a Test series in India in 2004 and played a crucial role in his side’s 2-1 win.

When asked if current players did not have the same quality as the previous era, the Aussie legend said, “I won’t say players don’t have the ability. But we came over with a good game plan. We had Matthew Hayden, who sweeps a ball well, but it’s not about just sweeping every ball. It’s about being focused on balls on the stumps, keeping out anything outside this. So it’s just about putting pressure back on the Indian bowlers. And I think, at the moment, they haven’t been able to do that.”

Commenting on the Australian bowling attack, McGrath said, “They have bowled well but haven’t been able to come and clean up the tail. The last three batters (Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin) are the ones causing the problem. Also, I wonder if they got the bowling changes right. Maybe Pat Cummins could have come in earlier with a bit of reverse swing to try to pick early wickets at the death.”

McGrath further said the absence of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green had affected the team balance but, at the same time, also questioned selection decisions like the omission of Travis Head for the first Test in Nagpur.

Looking ahead to the following two Tests, McGrath - known for his bold and confident pre-series predictions during his playing days - grimly said, “Australia has a long way to turn things around. If they leave the shores with the scoreline not being 4-0, I think they would have done well.”