India vs Australia: Important to execute plans against spinners and pacers, says Finch

The Australian team scripted a comeback in the five-match ODI series last year and eventually won it 3-2 despite going down in the first couple of games.

And as the Aaron Finch-led side gears up for yet another ODI series against India - starting in Mumbai next Tuesday - the Australian captain opines, it is important to execute the plans against Indian spinners and the fast bowlers.

“You have got different challenges. You have got guys like (Jasprit) Bumrah who can move the ball… You have got the consistency of (Ravindra) Jadeja, (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Kuldeep (Yadav), so you can’t take either of the challenges lightly. You have to be prepared with your own game plan mentally to take on them,” Finch said on Friday.

“At the end of the day, it’s international cricket, you can’t take anything lightly, you can’t put more emphasis on one than the other, otherwise you can find yourself coming up pretty short,” the captain said.

The last ODI series against India had also made Finch realise that ‘in India, you have to be really disciplined with the basics.’

“A lot of time you can get caught up in worrying about things that aren’t all that relevant. At the end of the day, all you have to do is stick to the basics for a long time. We have seen that this in these conditions,” Finch said.

“The pleasing thing from the last tour is how we were able to come back from 0-2 down to win 3-2. That made a really big statement. Once you get behind in the series, you don’t give up, you keep chipping in one game at a time and try to get back to the series bit by bit. And you start that by sticking to the basics,” the captain said.

Coming to India after Test series wins against Pakistan and New Zealand, Finch believes it is important for the team to play to its potential in away conditions.

“It’s important that we come here and continue the good form we have had for the last few months. There has been a lot of wins, one big challenge is to continue and keep improving especially in the away conditions. Most teams in the world are now very comfortable playing at home. For us, to go away and continue to win and challenge the best teams in the world on a regular basis is really important to us. It’s something that we are excited for the challenge,” Finch said.

With spin likely to play a key role in the series, Australia is also pinning its hopes on spin all-rounder, Ashton Agar.

“The package that he brings with his with his batting and left-arm spin bowling is going to be a really important part of our side. He is someone, who we are hoping, can start fill up the role of an all-rounder more often,” Finch said.