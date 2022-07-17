Cricket

India vs England 3rd ODI live score: Kohli in focus in series decider, toss at 3pm IST

India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score: Catch updates, commentary and highlights from the series decider between India and England in Manchester.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 17 July, 2022 14:14 IST
Last Updated: 17 July, 2022 14:14 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma during practice.

India captain Rohit Sharma during practice. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score: Catch updates, commentary and highlights from the series decider between India and England in Manchester.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and England. The Men In Blue beat the hosts by 10 wickets to go 1-0 up before England fought back with a crushing 100-run win in the second game. With the ODI series 1-1, it all boils down to today’s action in Manchester. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!

MATCH PREVIEW

Jolted by a thumping defeat in its last game, the Indian team is expected to tweak its batting template from cautious to a more fearless one in the series-deciding third ODI against England on Sunday.

The team under Rohit Sharma did put up an ultra-aggressive batting show with a great degree of success during the recently concluded T20 International series but the manner in which it chased a below-par target of 247 in the second ODI has left a lot to be desired.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW - HERE

Streaming details
When will ENG vs IND 3rd ODI between England and India be played?
ENG vs IND 3rd ODI will be played at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, 17 July.
Where will ENG vs IND 3rd ODI between England and India be played?
ENG vs IND 3rd ODI will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester in England.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 3rd ODI in India?
The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network – Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Know Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Harmanpreet Kaur: Performance in Sri Lanka tour ticked a number of boxes for us ahead of CWG 2022

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us