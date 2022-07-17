India vs England 3rd ODI live score: Kohli in focus in series decider, toss at 3pm IST

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and England. The Men In Blue beat the hosts by 10 wickets to go 1-0 up before England fought back with a crushing 100-run win in the second game. With the ODI series 1-1, it all boils down to today’s action in Manchester. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!

MATCH PREVIEW

Jolted by a thumping defeat in its last game, the Indian team is expected to tweak its batting template from cautious to a more fearless one in the series-deciding third ODI against England on Sunday.

The team under Rohit Sharma did put up an ultra-aggressive batting show with a great degree of success during the recently concluded T20 International series but the manner in which it chased a below-par target of 247 in the second ODI has left a lot to be desired.

