IND vs ENG, Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: India 40/2, Anderson removes Rohit, Jaiswal; Gill, Iyer at the crease

What’s to look forward to today?

- India’s batting. It hasn’t really come alive apart from individual performances. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer have an opportunity to get back into groove. Till the end of day 2, pitch has been pretty decent to bat.

- Which brings us to our next point: pitch. Coming into third day, expect the pitch to become slightly slow and aid more turn. It has already shown signs with irregular bounce in some areas.

- England will aim India’s lead doesn’t go past 350 since it has to bat last on this pitch. Expect extended spells from Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley.