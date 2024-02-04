MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: India 40/2, Anderson removes Rohit, Jaiswal; Gill, Iyer at the crease

IND vs ENG Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between India and England being played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Updated : Feb 04, 2024 10:16 IST

Team Sportstar
England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma.
England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
lightbox-info

England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between India and England being played in Visakhapatnam.

  • February 04, 2024 10:14
    IND 46/2 in 15 overs

    Shoaib Bashir into the attack. Gill and Iyer have decided to charge Bashir. Both have come down the track in the same over; haven’t able to find the fence though. 

  • February 04, 2024 10:09
    IND 40/2 in 13 overs

    Hartley and Anderson continue to ask questions to Indians. Tight lines. Both Gill and Iyer unable to break free. 

  • February 04, 2024 09:59
    IND 35/2 in 11 overs

    It’s appeal for LBW against Gill again, this time against Anderson. Decision is not out this time. England takes the review. Ball tracking shows umpire’s call and Gill survives again! 

  • February 04, 2024 09:50
    IND 34/2 in 10 overs

    Two right handers in, Tom Hartley is into the attack now. Gill is off the mark with a short-arm jab for four towards midwicket. OUT! Gill is given LBW. He has taken a review, but it is very close. Well, that was a good review in the end, as ultra edge finds an edge off the bat. Gill didn’t know. He took a while to take that review. 

  • February 04, 2024 09:45
    IND 30/2 in 9 overs

    And another! Anderson strikes again and this time its Jaiswal who has to walk back. Bait delivery, driving length, Jaiswal went for it, gets the edge straight to slips. India two down very early in the morning. 

    Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Anderson 17. Shreyas Iyer in at number four.

  • February 04, 2024 09:33
    IND 29/1

    James Anderson from the other end. WOW! Rohit Sharma is gone! Beauty by Anderson and the off stump goes cartwheeling. Angling in, seams away, Rohit plays line and ball goes past outside edge and crashes into the stump. 

    Rohit Sharma b Anderson 13. Shubman Gill walks in.

  • February 04, 2024 09:31
    IND 28/0 in 6 overs

    Root begins with a slip and a leg slip to Rohit. Around the stumps on middle and leg stump lines. A maiden to start with. 

  • February 04, 2024 09:29
    All set

    Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma walk into bat. England begins with spin: Joe Root. 

  • February 04, 2024 09:23
    Day 3 pitch report

    Overnight dew on top of the surface, says Eoin Morgan. Dinesh Karthik reckons cracks have expanded and pitch will start playing tricks slowly. 

  • February 04, 2024 09:20
    Bumrah on pitch yesterday

    “The wicket is not doing a lot. There’s no demons in the wicket. Yes, the odd ball might turn, yes the odd ball might swing. Even with the new ball, nothing much was happening. It felt like you’d rather bowl with the older ball than the new ball. But I feel the wicket is really good.”

  • February 04, 2024 09:08
    What’s to look forward to today?

    - India’s batting. It hasn’t really come alive apart from individual performances. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer have an opportunity to get back into groove. Till the end of day 2, pitch has been pretty decent to bat. 

    - Which brings us to our next point: pitch. Coming into third day, expect the pitch to become slightly slow and aid more turn. It has already shown signs with irregular bounce in some areas. 

    - England will aim India’s lead doesn’t go past 350 since it has to bat last on this pitch. Expect extended spells from Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley. 

  • February 04, 2024 08:31
    Day 2 summary

    - Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a double hundred; India adds 60 runs and finishes the innings at 396. 

    - England starts well and was 114/1 at one point. Jasprit Bumrah takes six, Kuldeep Yadav picks three after Axar Patel gave breakthrough. England bowled out for 253. 

    - Bumrah completes 150 Test wickets in the process. 

    - India bats again, plays five overs adding 28 more to the 143-run lead and is effectively 171/0 starting today. 

  • February 04, 2024 08:17
    In case you forgot.. Jaiswal scored a double ton too yesterday!

    IND vs ENG: Jaiswal scores double hundred, 3rd youngest Indian to record 200

    At 22 years and 37 days, Jaiswal is only behind Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar on the list of youngest double centurions for India.

  • February 04, 2024 07:41
    India vs England - Day 2 Report

    Bumrah blows Bazball away in Visakhapatnam Test with career-best figures at home

    Jasprit Bumrah's career-best figures bamboozle England as India takes control in Visakhapatnam Test

  • February 04, 2024 07:39
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The India vs England 2nd Test match will be telecast live from 8:30 AM IST on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

    The match can also be live streamed for free on the JioCinema app and website.

