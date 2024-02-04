IND vs ENG, Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: India 40/2, Anderson removes Rohit, Jaiswal; Gill, Iyer at the crease

- February 04, 2024 10:14IND 46/2 in 15 overs
Shoaib Bashir into the attack. Gill and Iyer have decided to charge Bashir. Both have come down the track in the same over; haven’t able to find the fence though.
- February 04, 2024 10:09IND 40/2 in 13 overs
Hartley and Anderson continue to ask questions to Indians. Tight lines. Both Gill and Iyer unable to break free.
- February 04, 2024 09:59IND 35/2 in 11 overs
It’s appeal for LBW against Gill again, this time against Anderson. Decision is not out this time. England takes the review. Ball tracking shows umpire’s call and Gill survives again!
- February 04, 2024 09:50IND 34/2 in 10 overs
Two right handers in, Tom Hartley is into the attack now. Gill is off the mark with a short-arm jab for four towards midwicket. OUT! Gill is given LBW. He has taken a review, but it is very close. Well, that was a good review in the end, as ultra edge finds an edge off the bat. Gill didn’t know. He took a while to take that review.
- February 04, 2024 09:45IND 30/2 in 9 overs
And another! Anderson strikes again and this time its Jaiswal who has to walk back. Bait delivery, driving length, Jaiswal went for it, gets the edge straight to slips. India two down very early in the morning.
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Anderson 17. Shreyas Iyer in at number four.
- February 04, 2024 09:33IND 29/1
James Anderson from the other end. WOW! Rohit Sharma is gone! Beauty by Anderson and the off stump goes cartwheeling. Angling in, seams away, Rohit plays line and ball goes past outside edge and crashes into the stump.
Rohit Sharma b Anderson 13. Shubman Gill walks in.
- February 04, 2024 09:31IND 28/0 in 6 overs
Root begins with a slip and a leg slip to Rohit. Around the stumps on middle and leg stump lines. A maiden to start with.
- February 04, 2024 09:29All set
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma walk into bat. England begins with spin: Joe Root.
- February 04, 2024 09:23Day 3 pitch report
Overnight dew on top of the surface, says Eoin Morgan. Dinesh Karthik reckons cracks have expanded and pitch will start playing tricks slowly.
- February 04, 2024 09:20Bumrah on pitch yesterday
“The wicket is not doing a lot. There’s no demons in the wicket. Yes, the odd ball might turn, yes the odd ball might swing. Even with the new ball, nothing much was happening. It felt like you’d rather bowl with the older ball than the new ball. But I feel the wicket is really good.”
- February 04, 2024 09:08What’s to look forward to today?
- India’s batting. It hasn’t really come alive apart from individual performances. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer have an opportunity to get back into groove. Till the end of day 2, pitch has been pretty decent to bat.
- Which brings us to our next point: pitch. Coming into third day, expect the pitch to become slightly slow and aid more turn. It has already shown signs with irregular bounce in some areas.
- England will aim India’s lead doesn’t go past 350 since it has to bat last on this pitch. Expect extended spells from Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley.
- February 04, 2024 08:31Day 2 summary
- Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a double hundred; India adds 60 runs and finishes the innings at 396.
- England starts well and was 114/1 at one point. Jasprit Bumrah takes six, Kuldeep Yadav picks three after Axar Patel gave breakthrough. England bowled out for 253.
- Bumrah completes 150 Test wickets in the process.
- India bats again, plays five overs adding 28 more to the 143-run lead and is effectively 171/0 starting today.
- February 04, 2024 07:39LIVE STREAMING INFO
The India vs England 2nd Test match will be telecast live from 8:30 AM IST on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
The match can also be live streamed for free on the JioCinema app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs ENG, Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: India 40/2, Anderson removes Rohit, Jaiswal; Gill, Iyer at the crease
- Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Avasthi double strike puts Bengal in trouble
- Mbappe to join Real Madrid at end of season - reports
- La Liga: Girona stays in 2nd place and has its coach sent off in draw with Sociedad, Granada shares spoils with Las Palmas
- LIV Golf: Joaquin Niemann owns 4-shot lead at Mayakoba
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE