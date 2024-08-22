The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday announced the schedule for India’s five-match Test series on its tour of England from June to August 2025.

India’s last Test tour of England was in 2021 which ended in a 2-2 draw. The series was suspended after four Test matches, with India leading 2-1, due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. The last match was then played in 2022 which England won by seven wickets.

The teams had played a five-match series in 2024 in India where the home side prevailed 4-1.

India’s women’s team will also tour the country for three One-Day Internationals and five T20Is in June-July 2025.

Here is the full list of fixtures:

1st Test: 20-24 June, 2025 - Headlingley, Leeds

2nd Test: 2-6 July, 2025 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: 10-14 July, 2025 - Lord’s, London

4th Test: 23-27 July, 2025 - Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: 31 July-4 August, 2025 - The Oval, London