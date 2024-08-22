  • 1st Test: 20-24 June, 2025 - Headlingley, Leeds
  • 2nd Test: 2-6 July, 2025 - Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • 3rd Test: 10-14 July, 2025 - Lord’s, London
  • 4th Test: 23-27 July, 2025 - Old Trafford, Manchester
  • 5th Test: 31 July-4 August, 2025 - The Oval, London