IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Live score: India vs England Women’s T20I streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20: Follow for all live updates from the first women’s T20I between India and England happening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Updated : Dec 06, 2023 17:55 IST

Team Sportstar
MUMBAI, 05/12/2023: India’s Harmanpreet Kaur during the practice session ahead of England Vs India T20 game in Wankhede in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
MUMBAI, 05/12/2023: India’s Harmanpreet Kaur during the practice session ahead of England Vs India T20 game in Wankhede in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
MUMBAI, 05/12/2023: India’s Harmanpreet Kaur during the practice session ahead of England Vs India T20 game in Wankhede in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the first women’s T20I between India and England happening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. 

  • December 06, 2023 17:55
    IND-W VS ENG-W OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS

    Matches played: 20

    India Women won: 7

    England Women won: 20

    Last result: India Women lost by 11 runs (Gqeberha; February 2023)

    Last five results: IND Women won - 2; England Women won - 3

  • December 06, 2023 17:45
    PREDICTED XI

    IND - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja/Saika Ishaque. 

    ENG - Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier/Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Lauren Bell. 

  • December 06, 2023 17:35
    Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s message to fans
  • December 06, 2023 17:29
    India vs England live streaming and telecast details

    The T20I series between India Women and England Women can be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website. The live telecast of the series will be available on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.

  • December 06, 2023 17:24
    Preview

    It has been more than a month since Amol Muzumdar took over as the head coach of India’s women’s cricket team, and one of his first tasks has been to ensure that the team does not dwell over the past or bother too much about statistics.

    For Muzumdar - a doyen of First-Class cricket - it is all about playing fearlessly and focusing a lot on fitness and fielding.

    While he does not want to ‘compromise’ on those two crucial aspects, he has also advised the team to take each and every tournament seriously, leading up to next year’s T20I World Cup in Bangladesh.

    READ MORE

