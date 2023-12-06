- December 06, 2023 17:55IND-W VS ENG-W OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS
Matches played: 20
India Women won: 7
England Women won: 20
Last result: India Women lost by 11 runs (Gqeberha; February 2023)
Last five results: IND Women won - 2; England Women won - 3
- December 06, 2023 17:45PREDICTED XI
IND - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja/Saika Ishaque.
ENG - Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier/Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Lauren Bell.
- December 06, 2023 17:35Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s message to fans
- December 06, 2023 17:29India vs England live streaming and telecast details
The T20I series between India Women and England Women can be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website. The live telecast of the series will be available on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.
- December 06, 2023 17:24Preview
It has been more than a month since Amol Muzumdar took over as the head coach of India’s women’s cricket team, and one of his first tasks has been to ensure that the team does not dwell over the past or bother too much about statistics.
For Muzumdar - a doyen of First-Class cricket - it is all about playing fearlessly and focusing a lot on fitness and fielding.
While he does not want to ‘compromise’ on those two crucial aspects, he has also advised the team to take each and every tournament seriously, leading up to next year’s T20I World Cup in Bangladesh.READ MORE
Latest on Sportstar
- IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Live score: India vs England Women’s T20I streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM
- WPL 2024 to be held in February; BCCI to decide on venues soon, says Dhumal
- Arsenal’s slew of late winners highlights resilience and boosts belief in Premier League title bid
- I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan Sporting crosses Sreenidi hurdle to cement lead on top
- Premier League: Newcastle keeper Pope set to miss four months with injury, says Howe
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE