IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Live score: India vs England Women’s T20I streaming info; Toss at 6:30 PM

It has been more than a month since Amol Muzumdar took over as the head coach of India’s women’s cricket team, and one of his first tasks has been to ensure that the team does not dwell over the past or bother too much about statistics.

For Muzumdar - a doyen of First-Class cricket - it is all about playing fearlessly and focusing a lot on fitness and fielding.

While he does not want to ‘compromise’ on those two crucial aspects, he has also advised the team to take each and every tournament seriously, leading up to next year’s T20I World Cup in Bangladesh.