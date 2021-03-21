England squad for India ODIs: Injured Archer misses out, to miss start of IPL; Livingstone named

England has named a 14-player squad for the three-match One-Day International series against India in Pune.

Three additional players – Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan – will travel with the squad as cover. All these players have been in India for the Twenty20 International series in Ahmedabad.

Jofra Archer is returning to the United Kingdom for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury.

Archer's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the T20I series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26 and 28 March.



The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

The series will be played in Pune later this month, with matches on March 23, 26 and 28.