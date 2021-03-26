IND V ENG IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Score: Kohli's India eyes series win; toss at 1:00 pm, playing XI out soon India vs England 2021, 2nd ODI Live Score Streaming: Check out live cricket score updates, ball by ball commentary updates from the second ODI between Eng and Ind from Pune. SCORES× Team Sportstar Pune Last Updated: 26 March, 2021 12:22 IST Prasidh Krishna celebrates Jason Roy's dismissal with skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Team Sportstar Pune Last Updated: 26 March, 2021 12:22 IST Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second ODI between England and India from the MCA Stadium in Pune.LIVE COMMENTARYToss Updates at 1:00 pm.PREVIEWOver the last two months, twice in as many formats has India come back with a bang to walk away with the series, first in Tests followed by T20Is. On Friday, India will have a chance to seal the ODI series while World champion England will be desperate to keep it alive. Here's the full preview - READ Shreyas Iyer to undergo shoulder surgery on April 8 Animated outbursts isn't our way of operating, says Stokes in reference to Kohli's body language Full squads:INDIA: Virat Kohli (Capt.), Rohit Sharma (Vice-capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w.k.), KL Rahul (w.k.), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (c)(w.k.), Jonny Bairstow (w.k.), Sam Billings (w.k.), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan.LAST 5 MATCHESIndia: WWLLLEngland: LLWLLStart time: 1.30 p.m.Live on Star Sports