IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 3: Sundar, Axar to resume at 294/7; India eyes 100-plus lead vs England

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

An hour or so away from the start. Meanwhile, cherish the 50th anniversary of the test debut of one of India's greatest cricketers - Sunil Gavaskar!

Gavaskar on Test debut: Did not want to look like a fool on the field

Day 2 - Review

In a riveting day of Test match cricket with enthralling ebbs and flows, India bounced back from the dust to virtually deal England the knockout punch. Joe Root's men would have had a rough night, ruing their slip-up after grappling the rope tight early on Friday. England's fightback after posting 205 began on fine note as it snapped the big 3 - Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane within the first hour.

A machine-like Anderson and a relentless Ben Stokes even managed to put the Hitman Rohit Sharma into a shell, who crawled slowly to his 49. India seemed to have given it away at the loss of Rohit's wicket - putting England in the lead with nearly 80 runs, before the sensational Rishabh Pant joined forces with the new kid on the block, Washington Sundar.

Rishabh Pant's hundred puts India in control of fourth Test

As Pant brisky strode to a fifty, Sundar cautiously had his eye in as England's spinners - Jack Leach and Dom Bess - erred in their line and lengths to provide a boundary ball every now and then. And soon, Pant raced through the ranks to put up a spectacle at Motera. Sweeping and smashing the spinners, a reverse-ramp off Jimmy Anderson and what not! The dashing southpaw brought up his third Test ton in quite some style with a gigantic six, however, fell soon after. Sundar took on the baton from the mark.

A delectable array of punch drives and blazing cuts through point helped Sundar notch up another fifty in his early days in the India whites and soon India racked up a 89-run lead to put England completely out of the equation.

Our correspondents Vijay Lokapally, Shayan Acharya and Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya discuss the criticism coming Motera's way, if home advantages to the kind we saw in the third Test stays true to the spirit of the game and why audiences and not England is the biggest loser here.







What began as a remarkable English comeback wilted away to stage another tale of a gritty Indian comeback, nearly booking its ticket to London in June.

Stats Highlights from Day 2

Rishabh Pant scored his 3rd Test hundred of career. Pant became the second wicket-keeper after Adam Gilchrist to have a Test ton in Australia, England and India. Pant also rose to the joint-second spot for most Test hundreds by Indian wicket-keepers. MS Dhoni leads the list with 6 tons.



Rohit Sharma became the fastest Asian opener to reach 1000 Test runs while also being the joint-third fastest overall. Rohit also became the first opener and the second Indian after Ajinkya Rahane to reach 1000 runs in the World Test Championship.



With the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane, James Anderson became the third pacer and sixth overall to pick 900 international wickets



Virat Kohli bagged the 27th duck in his career while being dismissed for the second time in the series for 0. This is only the second-time since 2014 (vs England in England) that Kohli registered two ducks in the same series. Kohli has recorded four ducks in the WTC - the most by any Indian.



WHAT THEY SAID

“In my opinion, it was one of his finest knocks. It came under pressure as well. We weren’t in a good position when he came in to bat and we saw a few sides of his batting today. He was cautious at the beginning and then he flourished the he way know him and put the team in command,” Rohit Sharma on Rishabh Pant's 101.

